Arrests Made In Capital Region! Was Your Catalytic Converter Stolen?
There is a trend taking place over the last couple of years. This has nothing to do with a social media influencer or your favorite movie stars and celebrities. This latest trend is criminal in nature and has been spreading all through out New York State. According to AAA, thieves...
Albany & Schenectady Counties Teaming Up For Safer Bars
As we launch into the enjoyment of the Holiday Season, many of us will be meeting friends or attending functions at bars and/or clubs. Though these establishments can be focal points for fun and laughter, they can also be target locations for sexual predators. With a very forward-thinking partnership two local counties want to help put a stop to any potential problems. Albany and Schenectady have teamed up to help make "Safer Bars" and they are empowering bar owners and staff to make a difference.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Hot 99.1
Did You Know? Stewart’s Shops in Upstate Entered the Fashion Game!
We didn't know we needed it, but this is the news we all wanted!. And quite frankly, I'm not sure how we went this long without it:. Stewart's Shops, beloved, revered, and originated from here in Upstate New York has entered the merchandise and fashion game by announcing a new online shop so you can represent Stewie's wherever you go!
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Sponsor a Wreath? Heroes at Saratoga National Cemetery Need You!
Each year Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans' graves. This includes Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary. They need your help and donations so that these soldiers can be honored. Wreaths Across America. Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has been a part of Wreaths Across America for the...
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Saratoga Beer Summit Is Back! Get Ticket And Event Info Here
Who's thirsty? Your favorite beer sampling event of the year returns to Saratoga Springs this February. It is the greatest week of the year! And this year Saratoga Beer Week culminates with the Saratoga Beer Summit at the Saratoga City Center. It's your chance to sample over 125 craft beers, spiked seltzers, hard ciders, and more. We'll have tasty brews, delicious food, and great live music.
Schenectady’s ‘Van Gogh Immersive Experience’ Extended Again! [PICS]
If you haven't made it to the enormously popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit in Schenectady yet there is good news. Discover Schenectady announced that they are extending it through the holiday season. What is the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"?. It opened at the Schenectady Armory Studios on...
