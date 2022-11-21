ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’

Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum behind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to be featured on History Channel

A Syracuse University alumnus who came up with the name “Cabbage Patch Kids” will be featured in an upcoming episode of a History Channel series about iconic toys. Cabbage Patch Kids were originally created in 1976 by Xavier Roberts as handmade, soft sculpture dolls known as “The Little People,” adapted from an idea by Martha Nelson Thomas. The collectible figures were available for “adoption” with birth certificates for “parents” to sign and a unique name, so no two dolls were the same. They were first sold in arts and crafts events, but as demand grew Roberts bought a deserted medical clinic in Georgia that became the “Babyland General Hospital” where the dolls were “born.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

High school basketball: Jamesville-DeWitt to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship tilt

Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
JAMESVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy