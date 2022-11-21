Read full article on original website
Syracuse.com
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
Syracuse.com
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Syracuse.com
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Syracuse.com
How to watch Syracuse football at Boston College: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team finishes out its regular season against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse at Boston College will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is 6-5...
Syracuse.com
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Syracuse.com
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
Syracuse.com
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Syracuse.com
Hundreds head to Clinton Square for annual Christmas tree lighting in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clinton Square’s holiday makeover was complete Friday night after Syracuse’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds gathered for festive music, hot food and drinks, ice skating and to see the 42-foot artificial tree light up. Before flipping the candy cane switch, Mayor Ben Walsh brough...
Syracuse.com
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse.com
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Syracuse alum behind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to be featured on History Channel
A Syracuse University alumnus who came up with the name “Cabbage Patch Kids” will be featured in an upcoming episode of a History Channel series about iconic toys. Cabbage Patch Kids were originally created in 1976 by Xavier Roberts as handmade, soft sculpture dolls known as “The Little People,” adapted from an idea by Martha Nelson Thomas. The collectible figures were available for “adoption” with birth certificates for “parents” to sign and a unique name, so no two dolls were the same. They were first sold in arts and crafts events, but as demand grew Roberts bought a deserted medical clinic in Georgia that became the “Babyland General Hospital” where the dolls were “born.”
Syracuse.com
City of Syracuse asks to join NY’s fight against lawsuit seeking to halt I-81 construction
Syracuse, N.Y. – The city of Syracuse has asked to become involved in a lawsuit that is trying to block the reconstruction of I-81. The lawsuit is filed against the state. Syracuse wants to join the state to protect the city’s interests and directly fight the lawsuit. “Syracuse...
Crunch take down Marlies 5-3, extend win-streak to five games
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a five-game winning streak and advance to 7-6-1-2 on the season. Syracuse also picked up their first win in a six-game season series against Toronto. Crunch...
Syracuse.com
High school basketball: Jamesville-DeWitt to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship tilt
Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Syracuse.com
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Syracuse.com
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
Syracuse.com
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
