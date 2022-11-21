ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Peterson: Iowa State football fans' pleas for some change isn't letting up

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOryG_0jISDrty00

AMES – Someone wondered where 2022 ranked among the Iowa State teams Matt Campbell has coached. To me, that’s easy. The team that finishes the regular season next week at fourth-ranked and unbeaten TCU is barely better than his first team in 2016, and that’s even debatable.

Sad yet true.

Iowa State’s average of 3.1 yards a rush after 11 games is rock bottom during the Campbell era. It’s behind the 4.3-yard average of the 3-9 season of 2016.

The Cyclones’ scoring average of 20.7 points is lower than the end-of-season average of any of the six previous teams. That includes a 2016 team that averaged 27.7 points, a deceptive number thanks to a combined 97 points vs. Kansas and Texas Tech teams that weren’t very good.

Let this be a reminder that strings of winning also can be interrupted by seasons like this. A team that can’t sustain offense has demonstrated problems that haven’t shown up since that first season.

And what good does it do to point out the 11 one-score losses Iowa State has been through over the past two seasons? None. That defense became worn out a long time ago.

Sure, you’re close enough to win, but you’re still losing. This offense showed Saturday that if you need just a yard or two for a touchdown or first down, the odds, unfortunately, are against it happening.

That was the case during a 14-10 loss against Texas Tech when five plays from inside the 3-yard line in the third quarter resulted in a negative six yards.

Once, maybe. But the fact they were on consecutive possessions shows the woeful state of an offense that needs considerable off-season attention.

Blips like this season happen. Temporary downturns like this can be expected. It’s not so much about what happened, it’s about how you fix it. That’s worth keeping an eye on whenever the off-season starts.

If there’s a repeat next season, then that’s a disturbing trend.

What was on the Register’s Iowa State text group’s mind after Saturday’s loss against a Texas Tech team that’s as substandard in as many areas as the Cyclones?

Text-group comment: Matt Campbell faces some soul-searching on how to take our program up another notch. The place I would start is the offensive line staff. The line was embarrassing Saturday night. Who’s the offensive line coach?

My comment:I asked Campbell last week about off-season changes, given that he’s done that before. He replaced an entire strength and conditioning staff after 2018. He and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock broke from tradition in going to the three-player defensive front. He’s not immune to making change. What changes will he make this off-season? He said to check back with him after the season. He’s not big on firing assistants, but does that mean line coach Jeff Myers’ job is safe? I’d say everything is up for review.

Text-group comment: Is it just my eyes, or has this offense really regressed as much as I think it’s regressed?

My comment: It’s not just your eyes. It’s backslid overall since Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Brock Purdy made NFL rosters. Some regression is predictable, but has the offensive line improved? Blame running back injuries on some of it, but it’s not like the offense was humming before Jirehl Brock got hurt. Here’s a fact about which I wrote last week: Every Big 12 program has had at least one offensive lineman drafted since Iowa State’s last line draftee in 2013. That shows that other programs are doing better jobs developing linemen.

Text-group comment: How does a team gain more than 400 yards and score just one touchdown? That seems impossible.

My comment: Deficient play in the red zone. Up-the-middle rushes behind Trevor Downing resulted in eight yards. Red zone plays to his left or right were disasters. Tight ends aren’t the greatest blockers, which is why Grant Treiber was an extra lineman on some plays. Play-option with Hunter Dekkers might have been a possibility. A jump-ball pass that Xavier Hutchinson catches amid heavy defending might have been an idea, too. Corner-of-the-end zone passes to a tight end? They’re not nearly as much a mismatch as Kolar was, and anyhow, tight ends Saturday were trying (emphasis on trying) to block.

Text-group comment: Some very good people just laid it out there this season for the next group to use as an example. Iowa State does not need hype from the press about next season.

My comment: That actually was the end of a detailed text about Saturday and the entire season. Returning players must not only learn from their 2022 mistakes, but learn to the extent that it makes them better players. Do that, while being grateful they forever can call themselves teammates of players like Hutchinson, O’Rien Vance, Will McDonald, Downing and Anthony Johnson Jr., among others. And as for 2023 expectations? There will be no preseason hype.

Text-group comment: The fact this program can compete game after game with Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor is a testament to Matt Campbell’s value to Iowa State. Let's see what basketball and wrestling have to offer.

My comment: That seems an appropriate way to end this. Success of Iowa State basketball teams and the wrestling team will make for some entertaining winter viewing.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, 515-284-8132, and on Twitter @RandyPete.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday

Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes

While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/24): Kansas, Iowa State hold on for OT wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were overtime victors in Thursday's men's college basketball action. Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones stayed on the front side of the Phil Knight Invitational with an 81-79 overtime win over Villanova (2-3). Gabe Kalscheuer came off the bench to post 23 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and five rebounds. Jaren Holmes scored 12 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Robert Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
AMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply

AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
K92.3

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Building boom in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Best Italian Cuisine in the Midwest

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/best-italian-cuisine-in-the-midwest/. Tourists would never guess this, but a little-known fact about Des Moines is that it’s home to some of the best Italian cuisine in the Midwest. A melting pot of different cheeses, meats, and sauces that are just as delicious as they are addicting. It’s the Land of Graziano’s and Home of the Steak de Burgo.
DES MOINES, IA
superhits1027.com

Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled

DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Daily

Outlaws denied renewed liquor license

The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
AMES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy