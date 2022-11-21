ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Three killed in crash on Bass Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road. It was reported a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ATLANTA, GA

