Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
Fire at vacant Atlanta apartment complex has homeowners concerned
ATLANTA — Neighbors in Southeast Atlanta are speaking out after a massive fire on a vacant property came dangerously close to nearby homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A cloud of smoke could be seen for several miles Tuesday evening. Atlanta firefighters worked to...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
Girl dead in East Point apartment fire; Search continues for unaccounted person believed to be her mom
EAST POINT, Ga. — A four-year-old girl is dead and one person who authorities believe is her mother is still unaccounted for after flames engulfed an East Point apartment complex building, officials said. East Point Police said fire crews responded to 3072 Washington Road after a fire broke out...
Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta
A man attempting to cross a busy northwest Atlanta street was struck and killed late Thursday by a driver who didn’t sto...
Girl dead, mother unaccounted for after apartment fire in East Point, officials say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A little girl is dead, and her mother is unaccounted for after the East Point Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex located at 3072 Washington Road. Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Brookfield Apartments just after 3...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for a missing woman continues day after deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One day after a fire displaced seven families at an East Point apartment complex and claimed the life of a child, the search continues for her mother. Crews remained on the scene as of early Thursday morning as the search continues for the...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
At this busy Atlanta fire station, every day feels like Thanksgiving
Nearly every evening, the firefighters at Atlanta Fire Station 4 on Edgewood Avenue gather around their kitchen table for a family-style meal. Their routine won’t change much for Thanksgiving Day.
Man shot multiple times at SE Atlanta gas station dies in hospital
A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a southeast Atlanta gas station, police said. ...
41nbc.com
Three killed in crash on Bass Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road. It was reported a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
Comments / 0