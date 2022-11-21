Read full article on original website
WBOC
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Maryland Man Airlifted With Second, Third-Degree Burns From Two-Alarm House Fire, Officials Say
Authorities say that a man had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering extensive burns during a tricky two-alarm house fire that broke out that devastated the home. One person was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with second and third-degree burns at approximately 7:45 a.m. on...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
firststateupdate.com
Reports: Man Stabbed In Camden Wyoming Early Thursday
Just before 12:40, Thursday morning rescue crews from the Camden Wyoming Fire Department along With Kent County Medics and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the unit block of 5 N Railroad Avenue in Wyoming for reports of a stabbing. Arriving crews found one patient suffering from an apparent stab wound...
WGMD Radio
Crash in Lincoln Sends Two to Hospital
A single vehicle crash in the Lincoln area Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Delaware State Police say a 21 year old driver from Houston was traveling northbound on North Old State Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Civic and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was not properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18 year old passenger, also from Houston, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
fox29.com
firststateupdate.com
Fire Marshal Updates Fire That Left Man In Critical Condition
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Dagsboro, Delaware that critically injured a 46-year-old man. The blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard in. Dagsboro. Firefighters arrived on the scene with a recreational camper engulfed in...
WMDT.com
WBOC
The Dispatch
Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit
FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery. "I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
