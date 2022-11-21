Police investigating after person shot in Frankford

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (CBS/AP) — Three people from Upper Darby, including a child, were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition. The two injured children are expected to recover, police said Friday.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
