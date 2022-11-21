ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigating after person shot in Frankford

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfJah_0jISDb1a00

Police investigating after person shot in Frankford 00:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer was shot multiple times while on duty Friday afternoon in Frankford, police say.  Police responded to Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street around 3:40 p.m. The 37-year-old man was shot in the left ear and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, Philadelphia police say. Police say the parking enforcement officer was targeted, but they aren't sure if a parking ticket he wrote is related to the shooting. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in West Philly House Fire

A man died and another was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia home early Thursday morning. The two-story home on the 4600 block of Walnut Street was ablaze with “heavy fire” on the first floor when firefighters arrived around 1:41 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The deceased, who was unidentified, was found dead on the first floor after the fire was extinguished a 2:09 a.m.
HOME, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cause of West Philly rowhome fire that left 91-year-old man dead remains unclear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rescued from a burning home Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. The flames tore through a rowhome and a third person inside did not survive.Sadly, a 91-year-old man was found on the first floor. That's where the fire started and quickly spread upstairs, and the flames were relentless. They also damaged the house next door.Two men were trapped trying to escape, and thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor and firefighters they were saved.The fire department is now putting out an important message."You never want to see it anytime of year, but certainly don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooter hits man who was out for an early walk in Pa. neighborhood

A couple was the target of an attack that left one wounded. A man was shot in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia while out for a walk early Wednesday morning. According to 6ABC, police said it all started when a gunman fired at least nine shots in the direction of a couple, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, around 1 a.m. along the Pennypack Creek Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Three people from Upper Darby killed in Thanksgiving crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (CBS/AP) — Three people from Upper Darby, including a child, were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition. The two injured children are expected to recover, police said Friday.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy