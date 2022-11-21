ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to dine out this Thanksgiving? These Peoria-area restaurants are open

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
 4 days ago
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner. For many, it’s a time to gather at home with family or friends and share a large meal.

Maybe preparing a large meal isn’t for you, though, or perhaps you want to take your celebration outside of the house.

If so, here are some local restaurants open for dining on Thanksgiving.

Alexander’s Steakhouse

Alexander’s Steakhouse is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. To make a reservation, call 309-688-0404.

The restaurant is offering a turkey dinner. Customers can also order regular entrées, including steaks and seafood.

Holy Crab

Those looking for a seafood-based Thanksgiving meal can go to Holy Crab. The restaurant, located in East Peoria, is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Holy Crab offers Cajun seafood and fish.

Fairview Farms Restaurant

Fairview Farms Restaurant will be serving homemade favorites on Thanksgiving Day. Customers can call 309-697-4111 to make a reservation. No carryout option will be available.

Jack’s Café

Jack’s Café, located in Tremont, will be open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The restaurant is planning to offer turkey for the holiday.

For groups of six or more, the café requires a reservation. Customers can reach Jack's Café by calling (309) 925-2233.

Cracker Barrel

The Morton Cracker Barrel will be open for in-person dining on Thanksgiving. Customers will be able to find holiday specials, such as the Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing meal or Chicken n’ Dumplings.

Cracker Barrel also offers take-home meals for four to six and eight to 10 people. The heat and serve meals include turkey, gravy, dressing, two sides and more. The smaller meal is $104.99, while the larger meal is $154.99.

Perkins

Perkins will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will offer a limited holiday menu, which will include breakfast items like the hearty man’s breakfast as well as Thanksgiving dinner options.

For those searching for a holiday dessert, Perkins also offers a variety of pies. These include pumpkin, pecan, caramel apple, cherry and more. Pies range from $13.99 to $16.49. The holiday bake shop also includes two cheesecakes, which are each $31.99. Customers can order dessert ahead of the holiday for pickup.

Hungry for more?Sign up for PJStar Dining

Jim’s Steak House

Jim’s SteakHouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Customers can make reservations by calling (309) 673-5300, by emailing jimssteakhouse@gmail.com or in person at the restaurant.

The restaurant will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and ham. A prime rib dinner will also be available.

Washington Family Restaurant

Washington Family Restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. for dine in. At the restaurant, customers will be able to find traditional Thanksgiving menu items, such as turkey, dressing, ham and a variety of side dishes.

Washington VFW 9016

The Washington VFW will be offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in or carry out from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The traditional Thanksgiving meal comes with the customer’s choice of dessert and will be sold for $15.

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com or by following her on Twitter at @justxaxwriter.



