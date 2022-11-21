ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

12 candidates to be USF football's next head coach

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
It's hard to guess what USF might be looking for in its next football coach, given that the one they just fired, Jon Anderson, was successful (40-17 with two playoff berths and no losing seasons), well-liked, and had deep roots in the program, having been an assistant under Bob Young, Kalen DeBoer and Jed Stugart.

When DeBoer left, USF went outside the program to bring in Stugart. When Stugart left, then-USF president Mark Benedetto had Anderson on a plane to Sioux Falls before Stugart had cleaned out his office, even while then-athletic director Josh Snyder was telling the media a national search was about to begin.

So while it's tempting to assume the Cougars will want someone with purple in their blood, it's probably not a requirement.

Here's a list of candidates that could be a good fit, in no particular order.

Dusty Hovorka, offensive coordinator, Lindenwood

The Cougars' all-time leading receiver, Hovorka was a national champion player under DeBoer and then learned to coach under Stugart, working his way up from receivers coach to offensive coordinator, and following Stugart to Lindenwood. The Lions have transitioned to Division I FCS, so the job may not be as attractive to Hovorka as it once was. USF is almost certain to make the call, and Hovorka is likely to at least listen.

Scott Underwood, head coach, Southwest Minnesota State

Underwood was the defensive coordinator for the Cougars when they won their first national championship in 1996, and from there went to North Dakota and St. Cloud State, eventually becoming the Huskies' head coach in 2008 and going 86-51 in 12 years there before the school eliminated the program. The writing had been on the wall for awhile at SCSU, but rather than bail for another job, Underwood went down with the ship. He resurfaced just this year at SMSU, where he appeared to make the Mustangs better in a 4-7 season. The loyalty he showed to SCSU might mean he's unlikely to leave SMSU after just one year, but USF would definitely be a better gig, and Underwood has ties to the glory days.

Josh Breske, head coach, Black Hills State

Breske has spent the last three seasons coaching the Yellow Jackets, and given that he's an alum, pulling him away might be tough. But Breske, who led BHSU to a 7-4 record this year, spent three years at USF under Stugart, coaching tight ends and the O-line, then moved with him to Lindenwood where he spent another three years as the O-line coach.

Chad Stadem, athletic director, Jefferson High School

This might seem like an out-of-left-field candidate, but Stadem makes all kinds of sense. For starters, he's one of the most successful high school coaches in state history, having won five state titles with three different schools (Howard, Flandreau and Washington). He built the Warriors into a dynasty, one that produced dozens of college players and (so far) two NFL players. When Stadem was at Washington he talked of modeling the Warriors after a college program - the Cougars, specifically, as Stadem is a USF grad and had several Cougar football alums on his staff.

He stepped down from coaching to become the AD at Jefferson, and he's never indicated he has the itch to get back into coaching. But college would be a new challenge, and while Vince Benedetto and his staff get the credit for building Jefferson into one of the state's most dominant teams ever in just two seasons, it can't be a coincidence that Stadem was involved, too.

Eric Inama, defensive coordinator, Lindenwood

Stugart's other top assistant for the Lions, Inama had two separate stints as an assistant at USF, first under DeBoer and then with Stugart, where he was the Cougars defensive backs and special teams coach. He followed Jed to Lindenwood and has been the defensive coordinator since 2019. He's ready to be a head coach and would likely be eager for a shot at this job.

Nick Benedetto, co-defensive coordinator, Northern Illinois

A former Cougar defensive back, Benedetto was a national championship winner as a player, and developed into a top-notch defensive coach at his alma mater. Benedetto started his coaching career at USD, came with Anderson to West Virginia State to be his defensive coordinator for three years, then followed him back to Sioux Falls to serve as USF's D.C. for three more years.

From there he moved on to the FCS level, spending two years at Samford before moving to Northern Illinois this year. Like Hovorka, Benedetto might feel too far up the ladder and pay-scale to come back to USF, but he's never been a head coach, and could want to take his first crack at it.

Tremaine Jackson, head coach, Valdosta State

Yet another former Stugart disciple, Jackson took over as USF's defensive coordinator when Anderson left to become head coach at West Virginia State, and that boosted his career. From there Jackson went to Abilene Christian and Texas State to work as a Division I assistant, then got his first head coaching gig at Division II Colorado Mesa, where he went 2-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2020/21 season and 8-2 in 2021.

After that, Jackson was named head coach at Valdosta State after they went to the D2 national championship and their coach left to take over McNeese State. Jackson led the Blazers to a 5-6 record this year in his first season.

Jim Glogowski, defensive coordinator/assistant head coach, MSU-Mankato

The Mavericks have been the most dominant program in the NSIC over the last decade-plus, and Glogowski has been a big part of it, running the defense. An All-NCC player at USD, Glogowski later served as the Coyotes' defensive coordinator, before spending eight years as the head coach at Division III Simpson College, where he went 37-43 before leaving to join Todd Hoffner's staff at Mankato, where he's been since 2016.

Eric Eidsness, offensive coordinator, Northern Illinois

According to USA Today, Eidsness made $170,000 last year at NIU, and that, coupled with the fact that he's already been a Division II head coach once before (SMSU) and has established himself as one of the most successful offensive coordinators in the FCS/Group of 5 realm, would make it seem pretty unlikely Eidsness would have any interest.

But he's a USF grad, having played quarterback there, and his father, Lyle, also coached there. Wouldn't hurt to call.

Rob Erickson, cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator, South Dakota State

South Dakota State is the No. 1 team in the FCS right now. They've been the premier program in the state for over a decade, and other programs are starting to catch on to the idea that raiding John Stiegelmeier's staff might be a good idea. Eidsness has done well at NIU. Jake Dickert, who once filled Erickson's role at SDSU, is now the head coach at Washington State. Jason Eck is off to a terrific start at Idaho, as is Brian Bergstrom at Winona State.

If USF wanted to poach someone from Stig's current staff, Erickson would probably make the most sense. Jacks' defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers is widely believed to be the coach-in-waiting at SDSU, and Erickson spent five years prior to coming to SDSU as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he'd also been a finalist for the head coaching position after Lance Leipold (now the coach at Kansas) left.

Isaac Fruechte, offensive coordinator, Winona State

A wide receiver for the Gophers, and, ever so briefly, the Minnesota Vikings, Fruechte has become an up-and-comer in the coaching world just five years after being waived by the NFL. He jumped into the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in his first job, at Wisconsin-La Crosse, then went to Northern Iowa to serve as wide receivers coach. When Mike Schmidt took over at Northern State he hired Fruechte to be his offensive coordinator, but after just one year Brian Bergstrom coaxed the 31-year-old into joining him at Winona State, and the Warriors made the playoffs this season.

Pete Sterbick, offensive coordinator, Colorado School of Mines

Played at Augustana under Jim Heinitz, Sterbick has been the O.C. at Mines since 2019, and prior to that spent five years on Chuck Morrell's staff at Montana Tech, serving as O.C. while coaching quarterbacks and running backs. He had G.A. stints at North Dakota and Washington State, took his first coordinator job at Grand View and then spent two years as the head coach at NAIA McPherson, where he went 9-11 in two seasons.

