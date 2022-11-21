ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7QE6_0jISDTue00

Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side.

What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)

Here are just some of the new Christmas-themed offerings debuting on major streaming services from Thanksgiving to Christmas, organized by streamer.

New Christmas movies on Netflix

"Christmas on Mistletoe Farm": In this British drama, a widowed father inherits a farm at Christmastime and struggles to adjust to small-town life even as his kids conspire to set down roots there. Starting Nov. 23.

"The Noel Diary": A novelist who returns home to settle his estranged mother's estate meets a woman searching for her birth mother, whose old diary might hold the answers they both seek. Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins and James Remar star in this holiday romance. Starting Nov. 24.

"Scrooge: A Christmas Carol": The Dickens story becomes an animated musical in this adaptation, with a voice cast including Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Starting Dec. 2.

New Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video

"Angel Falls Christmas": A busy doctor (Jessica Lowndes) gets reconnected with Christmas cheer with help from a barista (Chad Michael Murray). Starting Nov. 29.

"Something From Tiffany's": Two couples meet after there's a mix-up with Christmastime gifts (yes, they're diamonds), and things get complicated. Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell star. Starting Dec. 9.

New Christmas movies on Disney+

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker": Rap legend Reverend Run of Run-D.M.C. gives the classic fantasy a hip-hop flavor in this reimagining of the classic holiday ballet. Starting Nov. 25.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special": To make Christmas special for Peter (aka Star-Lord), the other Guardians head to Earth to find the perfect gift — which turns out to be Kevin Bacon — in this holiday special with more than a few echoes of the classically odd "Star Wars" Christmas special. Starting Nov. 25.

"Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays": The a cappella group explores holiday traditions and sounds from across the globe in this new concert special. Starting Dec. 2.

New Christmas movies on HBO Max

"Holiday Harmony": A singer-songwriter (Annelise Cepero) heading to the opportunity of a lifetime gets stuck in a small town in Oklahoma, where a handyman (Jeremy Sumpter) and some misfit kids help her put on her own show. Brooke Shields co-stars. Starting Nov. 24.

"A Christmas Mystery": When her best friend's dad is falsely accused of stealing the town's prized jingle bells, a young amateur sleuth and her friends must find the real thief before Christmas. With Oscar Nunez, Violet McGraw, Beau Bridges, Eddie Cibrian. Starting Nov. 24.

"A Hollywood Christmas": A director of hit Christmas movies meets her match when a handsome network executive shows up and threatens to halt production on her latest film. Starting Dec. 1.

New Christmas movies on Hulu

"It's a Wonderful Binge": In a sequel spoof of sorts inspired by "The Purge," all drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several years into the experiment, the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve, and some best friends on the brink of adulthood have big plans — if they can survive the holiday. Starting Dec. 9.

New Christmas programs on the Roku Channel

"The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday": British baking judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith put celebrity chefs Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Marshawn Lynch, D'Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster and Liza Koshy to the test in a holiday-themed competition. Starting Dec. 2.

New Christmas movies on Fox Nation

"Christmas at the Greenbriar": A widowed mother and an old beau, a former pro football player, are reunited at a holiday resort. Starting Nov. 24.

"Country Roads Christmas": After losing her job at a record label, the daughter of a country singer is urged to become her famous father's road manager. Starting Nov. 27.

"Christmas in Wolf Creek": A couple whose relationship is on the rocks must work together to save their town's Christmas play. Starting Dec. 4.

"Christmas in Rockwell": A movie star returns to her hometown and is recruited to take part in a Christmas play, but her fame could turn it into a circus. Starting Dec. 11.

New Christmas movies on BET+

"The Christmas Clapback": Three sisters who have battled for years to win the neighborhood Christmas Church Cook-Off competition have to work together to fend off a new rival. With Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell. Starting Nov. 24.

"Holiday Hideaway": After making a big blunder, the "queen" of Christmas celebrations flees to a holiday hideaway to learn the importance of family, forgiveness and love. With Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox. Starting Nov. 24.

"The Sound of Christmas": A struggling music teacher rescues a wealthy widower from his gold-digging girlfriend during the holidays. With Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele. Starting Nov. 24.

"Rolling Into Christmas": Childhood roller-skating sweethearts are reunited 15 years later during the holidays, leading both to re-examine their life choices. With Ryhan Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington. Starting Dec. 1.

"A Miracle Before Christmas": A popular relationship therapist relies on the magic of Christmas, and the help of an angel, to save her own relationship. With LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David. Starting Dec. 8.

"A Blackjack Christmas": Two separated sisters — one in the United States, the other in Jamaica — have to join forces when addiction threatens to tear their family apart. With Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee. Starting Dec. 15.

"A Christmas Gift": After trying and failing to cancel Christmas, the McKenzies have to deal with guests, secrets and some surprising revelations. Starting Dec. 22.

New Christmas movies on Freevee

"Hotel for the Holidays": The lives of the staff and guests at a fancy New York City hotel intersect during the holidays. Starting Dec. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Wide Open Country

Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022

Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
FanSided

Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?

Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
HAWAII STATE
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
EDISON, NJ
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy