Hear from Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy survivors and victims' loved ones, in their own words

He killed six people and injured dozens more.

He turned a beloved community tradition into a scene of horror.

But Waukesha is strong.

The city pulled together. Neighbors supported neighbors. Families drew closer. Wounds began to heal.

At 4:39 p.m. today, the exact time the man’s rampage began, people will gather for a remembrance at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park.

At the same time, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha will toll its bells to commemorate the victims:

Tamara L. Carlson Durand.

Wilhelm Hospel.

Jane Kulich.

Leanna "Lee" Owen.

Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson.

Jackson Sparks.

This fall, much attention has been focused on the court system and on the man who destroyed lives and left scars on the bodies and minds of children, parents and an entire community.

Recently, many victims had the opportunity to share their experiences.

They addressed the court and the man, Darrell Brooks Jr., who will spend the rest of his days in prison for his actions.

More than 40 people spoke. Here's some of what they had to say, in their own words.

Sheri Sparks, mother of Jackson Sparks: 'These milestones will never happen'

Jackson was only eight years old. Eight. He only had eight years here with us.

He was robbed of everything. He will never get to hit a home run. Catch frogs with his brother again. Meet his wrestling hero, Braun Strowman. He won't ask a girl to prom. He won't go to college, get married or have children of his own. Jackson will never be able to do any of these things. These milestones will never happen.

He was a bright light in our lives. He was very shy to most people. But to those close to him, to his family, he was a big ball of energy. He was charismatic and full of light in life.

His life was cut way too short.

Jeff Rogers, president of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team, and whose children were injured in the parade: 'This is something that will never leave them'

My kids are some of the strongest people I know and they have proven that through the faith in God they've displayed throughout. However, the impact this has had on them literally makes me sick. No more parades. That joy's gone. This is something that will never leave them. I'm still learning things today as well about what they heard and saw that day. I pray every night that God continues to strengthen them to push through and know that he is in control.

…This job went from something I truly loved, from my biggest passion in life, to something I cried about for months. I went from giving speeches on Facebook Live about how cool our new indoor facility was, to speaking at Jackson's funeral.

From there, the community really pulled together. The amount of love and compassion that came our way was also unending. It was honestly overwhelming. For that, we cannot thank this community enough.

Chris Owen, son of Leanna 'Lee' Owen: 'It was her dream trip'

She was the one that made sure everyone got their Christmas list out on time. She made the best eggnog I ever had, and she made my grandma's mac and cheese whenever we were together.

She recently renewed her passport so she could visit my wife and I in Turkey and travel the world with us. She also couldn't wait to visit Machu Picchu with my brother. It was her dream trip. Out of all the places in the world, that was the one place she had to visit before she died.

And now the best we can do is lay her ashes there.

Michael Carlson, brother of Tamara L. Carlson Durand: 'I had people who needed me'

Because Tamara cannot be here to speak, I will speak for her.

Darrell Brooks, you took my life. I wish you hadn't.

...I had people who needed me, people who needed me to cheer them on, to have me bring goodwill to the hospital bed where they were or their families in the waiting room, who needed the comfort and prayers I brought to them in their moments of pain. I have friends who need to hear from me and families that need my early morning phone calls.

I had places I wanted to see and things I needed to do.

David Sorenson, husband of Virginia Sorenson: 'I pray to her and know she is watching over us'

The life that Ginny and I built over 56 years of marriage was forever altered nearly a year ago.

I will carry on in this new life with help from my family and friends. The life I was once able to share with Ginny is gone. But it has strengthened my family's closeness and in a way, made us stronger for the great challenges we have ahead of us.

I feel sorry she will not be able to hold a great-grandchild or see all of her children and grandchildren be successful in life. But I pray to her and know she is watching over us.

Taylor Kulich, daughter of Jane Kulich: 'I'm devastated'

Mom and I were super tight. I could talk to her about anything in the world. We used to text each other almost every day, talk on the phone almost at least once a week, and go out to lunch, just her and I, every other week.

Every day I'm missing those text messages. I miss hearing her voice on the phone and receiving her adorable voicemails or seeing her face light up, when I unexpectedly pop up at the house.

To simply say 'I miss my mom' is a dramatic understatement of my true feelings. I'm devastated, a bit lost, and I can't fully describe how it feels other than a piece of me is missing. My smile is not so bright. I don't laugh the same anymore because I'm just not the same.

Jessalyn Torres, Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team member: 'I will every day be reminded of what happened to me'

My scars will be there forever, so I will every day be reminded of what happened to me. Beyond my original month in the hospital, I missed out on my entire summer because I was recovering from surgeries. When I went home, I wasn't able to do normal 11-year-old things. I wasn't able to swim, jump, go on rides at fairs. All I could do was watch.

... Now that I'm in sixth grade, I have to ride the bus. I hate going to the bus stop because it scares me whenever cars drive by me or make noises. I'm also dancing again. I do two three-hour practices each week.

...I've gotten really far this year. It is getting closer and closer to November 21st and I don't think I'm ready for this day to come. On this day, each year, I and many others will think how a peaceful event that has been a tradition in Waukesha for over 50 years and brought smiles and laughter to everyone turned into tragedy.

Leanne Hollingsworth, whose daughters were members of the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team: 'Even today, she deals with the effects'

My two daughters were doing what they loved most, dancing in the parade with their teammates, when you destroyed that fun. My oldest daughter watches as her teammates went flying through the air, one of which was her sister. She had to make the frantic call to me to tell me that her sister was injured.

...Our then 9-year-old daughter had to learn to eat, talk, move and walk again. She had to use a wheelchair and walker for months, even as she returned to school. Instead of playing in the snow with her friends at recess, she sat in a wheelchair. She couldn't dance. She couldn't run around playing with her friends.

Even today, she deals with the effects of this day. Her legs still hurt. She struggles with the neurological effects of her injuries, is on seizure medication and worries about every little symptom for fear it is something bigger related to her injuries.

Lori Lochen, Catholic Communities of Waukesha: 'You never gave me a chance'

We were celebrating the joy of the season in preparation for the birth of Jesus when you made your decision to drive through the parade route. It truly amazes me that you deny your accountability for the damage and hurt that you have willfully caused.

In the years ahead, I urge you to carefully consider the sorrow and grief of the Waukesha community and the world at large. Ponder the loss of lives within our families. The physical and emotional injuries that may never heal. And the sense of personal safety that you robbed from us.

As for me, you never gave me a chance. I turned around and it was only seconds before you hit me square on. I clearly remember feeling the impact. The searing pain of that blow is as clear to me today as it was a year ago. Since then, I'm healing as best as I can from the physical injuries. But you took away my peace and my trust, something that I will never regain.