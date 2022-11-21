ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Citrus Truck, Polish Wigilia and more things to know in food and drink news

By Elaine Rewolinski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida citrus truck stops

Tree-Ripe Fruit, known for the Georgia peaches it sells around Wisconsin in summer, is again bringing Florida oranges and grapefruit to area parking lots in December. Each citrus stop will have Satsuma oranges and Ruby Red grapefruit at $40 a half-bushel box (about 22 to 24 pounds), and Georgia pecans at $13 per 1-pound bag. Other varieties of fruit might be available, depending on the harvest.

The truck begins making its rounds Nov. 28 in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Neenah and elsewhere in the state. The first Milwaukee citrus stops are Dec. 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Francis Lions Center, 3476 E. Howard Ave.; noon to 1:30 p.m. at Classic Lanes, 5404 W. Layton Ave. in Greenfield; and 3 to 4 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park, in front of the Pettit National Ice Center at 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis. See the full list of Wisconsin and Milwaukee-area stops online, tree-ripe.com/fruit-stops/map/

Polish Christmas Wigilia

The Polish Center of Wisconsin is hosting a Christmas Wigilia dinner Dec. 10. Learn about Polish Christmas customs with a family-style meal prepared by chef Mike Norman. The menu includes the traditional meatless dishes of mushroom soup, herring, Polish bread, baked fish, pierogi, Polish vegetable salad, fruit compote and assorted sweets.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 12. Reservations are required by Dec. 2. The Polish Center is at 6941 S. 68th St., Franklin. Call (414) 529-2149.

Additional Wigilia Dec. 17

Sts. Peter and Paul Polish National Catholic Church at 1308 15th Ave. in South Milwaukee will hold a traditional Polish Christmas Eve dinner Dec. 17. The evening begins with the Holy Mass at 3 p.m., followed by the sharing of the oplatek Christmas wafer, singing of Polish and English Christmas carols, and the meatless meal. Dishes include herrings, vegetable salad, bread, red borscht with mushroom mini pierogi, baked fish, potatoes, sauerkraut and potato pierogi, sauerkraut with beans, rice with plums, noodles with poppy seeds, gingerbread cake, poppy seed roll, and dried fruit compote.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children 6 to 12 years. Reservations are required by Dec. 9. Call (414) 764-4860.

A wild game dinner

Saint Kate hotel chef Paul Funk will present a multicourse meal of game and harvest dishes as part of his “Unframed” dinner series Dec. 2. The Dark Room will be outfitted as a rustic mountain lodge to complement the five-course game dinner of pheasant eggs Benedict, Rushing Waters trout, boar casoncelli alla bergamasco, campfire roasted antelope and wild currant Eccles cake with brown butter for dessert.

Tickets are $200 a person. Saint Kate is at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.; the restaurant is on the second floor. Make reservations online www.saintkatearts.com/events

December at Bartolotta’s

The Bartolotta Restaurants welcome back two holiday traditions this year in December. Joey Gerard’s annual holiday three-course brunch returns Dec. 11 at 5601 Broad St. in Greendale. The menu will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The price is based on choice of entrée, which include traditional eggs Benedict, or a French omelet with wild mushrooms ($43.95); smoked salmon eggs Benedict ($45.95); Joey’s breakfast burger ($46.95); grilled salmon ($52.95); country fried steak and gravy ($56.95); or filet mignon ($65.95). Call (414) 858-1900 for reservations.

The music of carolers and the retelling of “A Christmas Tale” provide the atmosphere for the Dickens dinner held at The Grain Exchange, 225 E. Michigan St. The dinner will be from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 17 and consist of hors d’oeuvres, a three-course prime rib dinner, and unlimited beer, wine and soda. Tickets are $125 a person. For more information and reservations, visit bartolottas.com

Christmas bakery tour

Climb aboard the Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus in December and celebrate the season with cookie and pastry samplings from a variety of Milwaukee bakeries. The guided bus tour includes narration, transportation, a savory stop, signature cookies and treats from six to eight stops, and ample time to buy additional candies and pastries. Bus fare is $75 for adults, and $45 for children ages 8 to 15. View the complete schedule and reserve online at milwaukeefoodtours.com .

Whiskey Fest Wisconsin

See, sniff and sample whiskey, bourbon, rye and moonshine from Wisconsin distilleries Dec. 3 at The Cooperage in Milwaukee's Harbor District. Nibble on The Cooperage's Moto Waterfall spread of cheeses, crackers, breads, nuts, berries, dips and pickles, and learn how distillers create their products from their own crops, using their own trees for barrels.

The distillers at the event include Driftless Glen Distillery, Central Standard, La Crosse Distilling Co., Dancing Goat Distillers, Great Lakes Distillery and J. Henry & Sons Distillery. A general admission ticket for entry from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is $50; a VIP ticket for admission from 3 to 6 p.m. is $80. Additional tax, service and processing fees will be applied at purchase. The Cooperage is at 822 S. Water St. Buy tickets online at shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/whiskey-fest-wisconsin

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Florida Citrus Truck, Polish Wigilia and more things to know in food and drink news

