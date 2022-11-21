5 burning questions Louisiana football, coach Michael Desormeaux must answer before 2023

It's an understatement to say Louisiana has been on a roller coaster in its first season under Michael Desormeaux.

Disappointing is more apropos. There was the loss at Louisiana-Monroe, an untenable occurrence to anyone who follows the Ragin’ Cajuns. A loss at Rice, which competes in Conference USA and has been punching bag for some time, despite fielding the most talent it has had in recent memory.

There’s been phenomenal performances on the road, like at Marshall on a Wednesday night, and the Cajuns' shut down the vaunting passing attack from Georgia Southern.

This season has been a mixed bag under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux, an alumnus and New Iberia native.

But for a program coming off four straight Sun Belt Conference West division titles and the league championship, topsy-turvy falls below the standard. As Desormeaux, a New Iberia native, moves further from the Billy Napier era at UL, early returns suggest there are more questions than answers for the program.

Here are five burning questions Desormeaux and the Cajuns must answer this offseason:

UL'S WIN OVER GEORGIA SOUTHERNHow bowl game pursuit fueled Louisiana football's win over Georgia Southern

BOWL HOPES ALIVELouisiana football stymies Georgia Southern, keeps bowl game hopes alive

SCOUTING REPORTLouisiana football vs. Georgia Southern: Score prediction, scouting report

Handling the tough depth chart situations, decisions

The hope is Desormeaux learned from this season's quarterback battle between Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields.

Why he wanted to rotate Wooldridge in for a few series a game after naming Fields the starter during preseason practice has merit, as Napier did a very similar thing in his first year at UL. Every situation in football isn’t uniform.

But after the first couple of games, when it was evident the offense’s rhythm was being hindered by the QBs rotating, there was hesitation to adjust.

Will Desormeaux use a different tact in the future?

Bring in full-time play-caller?

Desormeaux also wore multiple hats during his first season, as head coach as well as handling play-calling duties. Was it too much?

A college football coach, as the CEO of the program, handles everything from personnel, coaches, practice and gameday schedule, etc. While all head coaches have final say on schematics and game plans, doubling as coach and offensive coordinator can be tough, while also bringing twice the scrutiny.

Would Desormeaux consider handing off play-calling duties to Tim Leger? Or would he bring in an OC if spots open up on his on-field staff?

Recruiting and not falling behind in Sun Belt Conference after owning it

Coming in behind Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt from a recruiting ranking standpoint shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Both of those programs have been mainstays among the top tier in the league with UL in recent years.

But having the seventh-best high school recruiting class in the conference won’t get it done. With the early signing period a month away, the Cajuns are behind Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Georgia State, App State and Coastal, according to 247sports Composite rankings.

The reality is Louisiana is located among the most fertile recruiting grounds of any school in the Sun Belt and having the 97th rated overall class is underwhelming.

Can Desormeaux close strong to salvage the class?

Transfer portal approach

One obvious way the UL coaching staff can flip the roster is to attack transfer portal to fill immediate needs, especially at linebacker and defensive back.

Last cycle, the Cajuns brought in two transfers, offensive lineman James Ohonba from Michigan State and cornerback Keyon Martin from Youngstown State. Neither player became impact starters this season.

Much like the rest of the Sun Belt – South Alabama landed 16 in 2022 – UL must do a better job of embracing the portal.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' response to underwhelming 2022 season

Next season will be paramount for the UL football program and the direction it’s heading.

Louisiana, for the first time in years, is sweating bowl eligibility in 2022. Perspective of the Cajuns’ program has been one of stability and sustained success during the stretch of Sun Belt division championships, while also getting guys into the NFL.

Desormeaux and his staff will need to get the Ragin’ Cajuns back into the race for the West division title in 2023. It can’t lose to ULM like this year.

Fans will want assurance that the success under Napier wasn’t just a flash in the pan. And the truth is, UL is set up to succeed, more so than most other Sun Belt teams. A more consistent team, with better coaching and decisions, will be a good start.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.