Howard, WI

Vacant, massive Howard office complex goes up for auction. Starting bid? $2.7 million

By Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
HOWARD - A sprawling corporate headquarters in Howard will go up for auction at the end of this month with a starting bid of $2.7 million.

Most recently the home of UnitedHealth Group, the 43-plus acre property at 3100 AMS Blvd. has been vacant for more than a year now. The online auction, hosted by Ten-X, begins on Nov. 28 and ends Nov. 30. The auction does include a reserve, or minimum price the owner will accept for the property.

Brown County property records indicate the site has an assessed value of $25 million and is owned by Inland American Green Bay AMS LLC, of Houston, Texas.

Todd Devillers, of RE Commercial, the commercial real estate firm marketing the site and auction, said the property sale has generated interest across several segments of the real estate market for the size of the space and site. The sale listing on LoopNet, a commercial real estate site, has been viewed more than 725,000 times as of Nov. 18.

"There's been a lot of activity," Devillers said. "It's a great location in a municipality that's awesome to work with. They (the village) want to see something happen there."

The five-story building located almost six miles northwest of downtown Green Bay, includes more than 382,000 square feet of office space and 2,000 parking spaces at the center of the AMS Business Park. For comparison, the five-story Lambeau Field Atrium is 366,000 square feet. The property's amenities include a data center, cafeteria, dining area, fitness center, game room and auditorium.

The winning bidder will get a one-of-a-kind views from the hilltop office buildings, ample space for additional development, a location in a prime growth corridor and a bargain, Howard Village Administrator Paul Evert said.

“The building’s going to be a great bargain for whoever buys it, Evert said, noting construction costs remain high in Northeast Wisconsin, making it cost-prohibitive to build so much space.

An opportunity to add density in a developing part of Howard

The sheer size of the space has made it challenging to fill since UnithedHealth moved out. Evert said local, Wisconsin and out-of-state companies have toured the property and held preliminary discussions with village staff. But often, he said the amount of space “really intimidates people.”

There's interest in commercial space in the region, but few need almost 400,000 square feet of commercial space all at once.

It is more likely that the existing office space and site would be redeveloped to support a mix of users and uses, following a trend this year where developers have purchased the former Shopko headquarters in Ashwaubenon and the Wisconsin Public Service headquarters in downtown Green Bay, and laid out plans to gradually introduce a mix of housing, retail and recreational uses to the sites.

"The size of these offices are just so large that everyone's looking at converting them to alternative uses," Devillers said. "We have some real creative people looking at the (AMS Boulevard) site. Something good will happen."

A mix of uses and users on the site would complement ongoing growth and construction nearby in the village, Evert said. Just east of the office building, for example, private developers have added hundreds of apartment units while crews continue to build the village’s long-awaited Howard Commons community gathering spaces.

“In the hands of the right developer, I really think it could come out really cool. And we have our project (Howard Commons) right down the street,” Evert said. “It could be nice to have a higher-density development in the area.”

Evert recognizes a redevelopment of the site poses challenges and said the village is ready to work with and discuss ways it could help a new owner revive the use of the property.

“We expect we’ll be very involved,” Evert said, adding that the village staff and board would need to see evidence of any financial need before considering any request for financial assistance.

Site dates back to the early 1990s

The complex was built in 1993 as a new home for the then-700 employees of American Medical Security (AMS), a manager and provider of group health, dental, short-term disability and other insurance plans. At the time, the company had outgrown its current offices at 333 Main St., presently the Hyatt Regency Green Bay and announced plans to build to a new, (at the time) $13.5 million complex in Howard.

AMS would expand and contract throughout the 1990s and early 2000s as it underwent a series of ownership changes. AMS employed about 1,300 people in December 2005 when UnitedHealth Group Inc. purchased AMS’ parent company, PacifiCare Health Systems, for $9.2 billion.

UHG continued to occupy the Howard building in the years after acquiring AMS, but the local workforce shrank over time. By 2019, UHG employed about 1,000 people and needed much less space than it had in Howard.

The company in 2020 agreed to move out of Howard and into a four-story, 174,000-square-foot office built by Commercial Horizons. The $35 million office building offered UHG more modern, flexible work space.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 orjbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

