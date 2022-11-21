It's expensive to be a Packers fan. A day at Lambeau is pricier than most other stadiums.

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers fans dig deeper than most NFL fans to attend football games at home and on the road. Lambeau Field is the ninth most expensive stadium at which to watch a game, according to a report by Sidelines.io, an online betting site.

The Packers also have the most expensive road schedule in the NFC North division, with or without factoring in the game in London ― although the NFC North itself is the fifth-most expensive among the eight divisions in the NFL.

Cost notwithstanding, according to fans surveyed so far this season by the NFL, Lambeau Field is the best stadium at which to watch a game.

Sidelines.io shared that the average general seating ticket price at Lambeau Field was fourth-highest in the league, behind Las Vegas, San Francisco and New England. The price of beer was 15th highest, a hot dog tied for 14th with seven other teams, and parking 10th highest.

When all seats in a stadium are counted, including premium seats, however, the Packers fall to around the average NFL ticket price, which is the team's benchmark.

The average face value of Packers general seating tickets was calculated to be $128.93. Parking was $40, a beer $9.50, and a hot dog $6, for a total price of $184.43 per game. On Sunday, at the game against Dallas, hot dogs were $10 and beer, depending on size and brand, between $11 and $16.

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is the most expensive place to attend a game in the NFL, propelled by it's eye-popping $100 rate for parking and $153 average ticket price, both the highest in the league. The average ticket price plus the price of parking, a 16-ounce beer and a hot dog in Las Vegas was $273.47.

The least expensive site is Arizona's State Farm Stadium, where the cost is $117.46. Arizona tickets average $84.83, parking is a mere $20 and a beer and hot dog total $12.63.

NFL survey says: fans like Lambeau

The Packers do not comment on outside financial reports, such as this or the annual Forbes value of NFL franchises story. They did say, however, that the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan Survey, which looks at live-game experiences at the league's 30 stadiums, ranked Lambeau Field No. 1 for gameday experience and No. 1 for staff and safety. Lambeau was second in arrivals and departures on game day, according to Aaron Popkey, Packers director of public affairs.

"To have our gameday staff be highly rated, that’s a credit to all the ushers," Popkey said.

The Packers ranked fifth overall for the 2021 season. The 2022 results are through the mid-point of the season.

Popkey pointed to improvements that made game days better for fans, including mobile tickets, a cashless stadium, more TVs in the concourses, better audio throughout the stadium and grab-and-go concessions. New giant videoboards are planned for next season.

"The initiatives we’ve had, we are seeing them result in an increase in the quality of experience," Popkey said. "We are consistently among the top experiences in pro sports. "

Prices can fluctuate if attendees are relying on secondary market

The cost of games in real life is not static if you are a secondary-market ticket-buyer. The cost will be different than for season ticket holders. Usually, for Green Bay fans, it will be more expensive, but with the Packers having endured a five-game losing streak, the overall cost for three out of the four remaining home games is less because there are tickets available for less than face value. That could change if the Packers return to winning.

Lambeau Field ranks higher in average general seating (bowl seats) ticket price because of the configuration of the stadium. There are no nosebleed seats to bring the overall average down. Lambeau's least expensive seats cost more and are more numerous than at most stadiums, so they bring up the average.

When all seats are included, the team's ranking falls because the Packers have fewer premium seats than many other stadiums and sell them for less. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said when the team announced season ticket prices for 2022 that Green Bay would rank just below average league-wide ticket price.

The Packers in 2022 have the most expensive schedule in the NFC North division. Based on the cost of their own games plus the other teams on their schedule, attending all 17 games at each team's base price would be $2,919, barely edging out the Chicago Bears at $2,911.

That comparison, however, uses the Packers' home costs for the game against the New York Giants in London. Costs for that game are not available, but suffice to say, the average ticket price for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was several times more expensive than Lambeau Field's $128.93, although parking for most fans in London was zero.

The Detroit Lions come in at $2,763.92 and the Minnesota Vikings, who also played in London this season, at $2,662.25. London game costs likely made Detroit and Minnesota costs roughly the same .

The NFC North is the fifth-most expensive division for attending games, as determined by adding the single-game home expense of each team in the division.

NFC East, $761.61

AFC West, $758.44

NFC West, $722.40

NFC South, $665.32

NFC North, $646.06

AFC East, $644.31

AFC North $615.14

AFC South, $569.96

The NFC is more expensive than the AFC. The average cost of all games in the NFC is $174.71, compared to $161.74 for the AFC.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.