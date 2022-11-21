ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

It's expensive to be a Packers fan. A day at Lambeau is pricier than most other stadiums.

By Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNe35_0jISDBGo00

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers fans dig deeper than most NFL fans to attend football games at home and on the road. Lambeau Field is the ninth most expensive stadium at which to watch a game, according to a report by Sidelines.io, an online betting site.

The Packers also have the most expensive road schedule in the NFC North division, with or without factoring in the game in London ― although the NFC North itself is the fifth-most expensive among the eight divisions in the NFL.

Cost notwithstanding, according to fans surveyed so far this season by the NFL, Lambeau Field is the best stadium at which to watch a game.

Sidelines.io shared that the average general seating ticket price at Lambeau Field was fourth-highest in the league, behind Las Vegas, San Francisco and New England. The price of beer was 15th highest, a hot dog tied for 14th with seven other teams, and parking 10th highest.

When all seats in a stadium are counted, including premium seats, however, the Packers fall to around the average NFL ticket price, which is the team's benchmark.

The average face value of Packers general seating tickets was calculated to be $128.93. Parking was $40, a beer $9.50, and a hot dog $6, for a total price of $184.43 per game. On Sunday, at the game against Dallas, hot dogs were $10 and beer, depending on size and brand, between $11 and $16.

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is the most expensive place to attend a game in the NFL, propelled by it's eye-popping $100 rate for parking and $153 average ticket price, both the highest in the league. The average ticket price plus the price of parking, a 16-ounce beer and a hot dog in Las Vegas was $273.47.

The least expensive site is Arizona's State Farm Stadium, where the cost is $117.46. Arizona tickets average $84.83, parking is a mere $20 and a beer and hot dog total $12.63.

NFL survey says: fans like Lambeau

The Packers do not comment on outside financial reports, such as this or the annual Forbes value of NFL franchises story. They did say, however, that the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan Survey, which looks at live-game experiences at the league's 30 stadiums, ranked Lambeau Field No. 1 for gameday experience and No. 1 for staff and safety. Lambeau was second in arrivals and departures on game day, according to Aaron Popkey, Packers director of public affairs.

"To have our gameday staff be highly rated, that’s a credit to all the ushers," Popkey said.

The Packers ranked fifth overall for the 2021 season. The 2022 results are through the mid-point of the season.

Popkey pointed to improvements that made game days better for fans, including mobile tickets, a cashless stadium, more TVs in the concourses, better audio throughout the stadium and grab-and-go concessions. New giant videoboards are planned for next season.

"The initiatives we’ve had, we are seeing them result in an increase in the quality of experience," Popkey said. "We are consistently among the top experiences in pro sports. "

Prices can fluctuate if attendees are relying on secondary market

The cost of games in real life is not static if you are a secondary-market ticket-buyer. The cost will be different than for season ticket holders. Usually, for Green Bay fans, it will be more expensive, but with the Packers having endured a five-game losing streak, the overall cost for three out of the four remaining home games is less because there are tickets available for less than face value. That could change if the Packers return to winning.

Lambeau Field ranks higher in average general seating (bowl seats) ticket price because of the configuration of the stadium. There are no nosebleed seats to bring the overall average down. Lambeau's least expensive seats cost more and are more numerous than at most stadiums, so they bring up the average.

When all seats are included, the team's ranking falls because the Packers have fewer premium seats than many other stadiums and sell them for less. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said when the team announced season ticket prices for 2022 that Green Bay would rank just below average league-wide ticket price.

The Packers in 2022 have the most expensive schedule in the NFC North division. Based on the cost of their own games plus the other teams on their schedule, attending all 17 games at each team's base price would be $2,919, barely edging out the Chicago Bears at $2,911.

That comparison, however, uses the Packers' home costs for the game against the New York Giants in London. Costs for that game are not available, but suffice to say, the average ticket price for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was several times more expensive than Lambeau Field's $128.93, although parking for most fans in London was zero.

The Detroit Lions come in at $2,763.92 and the Minnesota Vikings, who also played in London this season, at $2,662.25. London game costs likely made Detroit and Minnesota costs roughly the same .

The NFC North is the fifth-most expensive division for attending games, as determined by adding the single-game home expense of each team in the division.

  • NFC East, $761.61
  • AFC West, $758.44
  • NFC West, $722.40
  • NFC South, $665.32
  • NFC North, $646.06
  • AFC East, $644.31
  • AFC North $615.14
  • AFC South, $569.96

The NFC is more expensive than the AFC. The average cost of all games in the NFC is $174.71, compared to $161.74 for the AFC.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy