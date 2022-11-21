Honesdale boys basketball begins a brand new era under Head Coach Jon Gillow

HONESDALE — There’s a definite aura of excitement surrounding the Honesdale boys basketball team as preparations begin in earnest for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Hornets return several elite players who should help in this year’s quest for both a division title and a district tournament invitation.

In addition, the program embarks on a brand new era as Jonathan Gillow takes over as varsity skipper. Coach Gillow succeeds Nick Joyal who stepped down after three seasons at the helm.

“I would really like to thank our administration for giving me the opportunity to coach this team,” Jon said. “Their support means a lot to me and I’m excited to work hard for them.”

Honesdale hits the hardwood for the first time under Coach Gillow this coming weekend. The Hornets will host Wyoming Area Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. in the Wayne Highlands Middle School gym.

Weather permitting, the Lackawanna League tips-off its regular season Tuesday, January 3. The Red & Black will travel to Western Wayne for their Division II opener.

Excitement and Optimism

Gillow has been a fixture on the local hoops scene for more than two decades.

Jon began his playing career at the age of eight in the Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association. He attended the Damascus School where he was a member of the 5th and 6th grade team under Coach Richie Ryan, then the 7th and 8th grade squad with Coach Jim Rutledge.

Gillow has many happy memories of being a kid in Wayne County, learning the values of hard work, honesty and camaraderie.

“I absolutely loved growing up and playing in a small town,” Jon said. “The way the community gets behind the sports teams and truly supports us is unbelievable.”

Over the course of the next four years, Gillow played a major role for both the basketball and football teams at Honesdale High School. Jon starred as a power forward on the hardwood and as a tight end on the gridiron.

After graduating in the Spring of 2013, Gillow took his talents to the next level, playing football collegiately at Susquehanna University. He then transferred to Temple where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in 2018.

Jon returned to his alma mater as a Learning Support Teacher in the middle school. He also immediately jumped into the coaching ranks. His first assignments were as an assistant to Maria West and Ron Rowe for the freshmen boys basketball team, and as a member of the varsity football staff.

“Jon is very well-organized, interested in the players and passionate about everything a coach should be,” said Rowe, a member of the Wayne Area Sports Hall of Fame. “Jon is extremely energetic and willing to spend time with the players all year round.”

West agrees whole-heartedly. Maria will be serving as Gillow’s top assistant during his rookie campaign.

“Jon’s passion and commitment to basketball, but more importantly, our student-athletes, is overwhelmingly obvious,” West said. “He doesn't do anything halfway. Jon truly cares about our athletes. He's all in, committed 100 percent to the kids and the basketball program.“

Meanwhile, Hornet football coach Paul Russick is thrilled to have Gillow as a member of his young staff.

“Jon bleeds red and black,” Russick said. “I have never met anyone more passionate about our sports programs than Jon. He will bring that same passion and energy to the court this winter.”

Realistic Expectations

Gillow believes that Honesdale will be right in the thick of the Lackawanna League championship chase this winter.

The Hornets are coming off a disappointing season in which they struggled to an overall record of 4-19. The local lads went 3-10 and finished fourth in Division II, then were eliminated by Dallas in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

There’s reason for Honesdale fans to be optimistic, though, in large part because a trio of talented players return.

Karter Kromko and Nate Hugaboom comprise one of the area’s best backcourts, while Kole Fries is one of the league’s top post players. All three are seniors and each is expected to provide leadership on and off the court.

Hugaboom led the team in scoring as a junior, rattling the rims for a total of 281 points. Nate was also among the region’s deadliest long distance marksmen, draining 55 treys.

Kromko is a silky-smooth ball handler who defends well and can score from just about anywhere on the floor. Karter finished up his junior campaign with 217 points and led the squad in free throw shooting.

Fries is coming off a stellar football season, emerging as a real threat at wide receiver. Kole used his size, strength and athletic ability to catch 14 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He should be an intimidating presence in the paint at both ends of the floor.

“This year’s team has some really high quality individuals,” Gillow said. “I can’t speak highly enough about what good people these kids are. Karter, Nate and Kole have been with the varsity program for a few years now. The younger kids look up to them, and they know what needs to be done to be successful.”

Honesdale will once again compete in Division II against the likes of Western Wayne, Wallenpaupack Area, Delaware Valley and North Pocono. Paupack copped last year’s title with an 11-2 record, followed by the Trojans (9-4) and Warriors (5-8).

Gillow is optimistic that the Hornets will gel into a formidable team and be able to compete with anyone on any given night.

“I think that if the kids start to truly believe in themselves you never know what could happen,” Jon said.

“Goals for this year are to just get back to the Honesdale way. We want to play tough, hard-nosed defense for all four quarters. We need to play solid fundamental offense. Most of all, though, we want people to know that when they come to the Red Palace or when we go visit their court, they are in for a battle.”