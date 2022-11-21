Shreveport area high school football games for the quarterfinals of the LHSAA playoffs
Here's a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA state playoffs.
Homer and Arcadia are the only Northwest Louisiana teams hosting a playoff game this week.
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Here is the LHSAA football schedule for the quarterfinals of the Louisiana high school playoffs.
Non-Select
Division I
Ruston (10-0) at Denham Springs (10-2)
Division II
North DeSoto (10-1) at Breaux Bridge (6-6)
Division III
Many (11-0) at Rosepine (10-2)
Union Parish (10-1) at Patterson (8-4)
Division IV
Haynesville (10-2) at Basile (10-1)
Arcadia (9-3) at Mangham (9-1)
Logansport (9-3) at Homer (8-3)
Select
Division I
Northwood (9-2) at Brother Martin (7-5)
C.E. Byrd (8-3) at John Curtis Christian (9-2)
Division III
Calvary Baptist (9-2) at Dunham (10-1)
Division IV
St. Mary’s (9-1) at St. Martin’s Episcopal (10-1)
Glenbrook (11-0) at Ouachita Christian (10-1)
