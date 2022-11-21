ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport area high school football games for the quarterfinals of the LHSAA playoffs

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Here's a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA state playoffs.

Homer and Arcadia are the only Northwest Louisiana teams hosting a playoff game this week.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Here is the LHSAA football schedule for the quarterfinals of the Louisiana high school playoffs.

Non-Select

Division I

Ruston (10-0) at Denham Springs (10-2)

Division II

North DeSoto (10-1) at Breaux Bridge (6-6)

Division III

Many (11-0) at Rosepine (10-2)

Union Parish (10-1) at Patterson (8-4)

Division IV

Haynesville (10-2) at Basile (10-1)

Arcadia (9-3) at Mangham (9-1)

Logansport (9-3) at Homer (8-3)

Select

Division I

Northwood (9-2) at Brother Martin (7-5)

C.E. Byrd (8-3) at John Curtis Christian (9-2)

Division III

Calvary Baptist (9-2) at Dunham (10-1)

Division IV

St. Mary’s (9-1) at St. Martin’s Episcopal (10-1)

Glenbrook (11-0) at Ouachita Christian (10-1)

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

