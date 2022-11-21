ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Shop local: Here are 10 Coastal Bend mom and pop shops to visit for your holiday shopping

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the hours of operation for Bowman Design and Framing.

The holiday season is quickly approaching. If you haven't started your gift shopping, it's time to get the ball rolling.

Let's avoid visiting corporate department stores and focus on mom and pop shops in the Coastal Bend.

The Caller-Times put together a list of 10 local businesses to shop at this year that specialize in art, video games, clothing and more. This mix of local businesses means you're more likely to find just the right gift for your loved ones.

Bowman Design and Framing

312 Fifth St., Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPRML_0jISD0e400

Consider gifting an original piece of artwork from local artist Dinah Bowman . At her studio, there are also books on art and pieces from other artists across the nation.

Perhaps you already have a piece of art or photo you want framed. Good news: Bowman Design and Framing has you covered.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Contact: 361-643-4922

Website: bowmandesignandframing.com

By the Book

702 Ayers St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToHTn_0jISD0e400

Not only does By the Book give a free book away daily, but it is the only local bookstore in Corpus Christi. We all have a bookworm in our life, so why not head to the local business and purchase a new novel for them?

It's also never too early to start getting your little ones into reading. Be sure to pick up a book for them as a fun stocking stuffer.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Contact: 361-500-4035

Website: facebook.com/bythebookbookstore

Disc Go Round

4646 Everhart Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZJRj_0jISD0e400

In recent years, vinyl players and records have reemerged as a cool thing to have. For more than 25 years, Disc Go Round has been the go-to spot to purchase anything and everything music related.

Consider also grabbing a few cassette tapes; that could be a good White Elephant gift for the holiday party you'll be attending.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Contact: 361-452-0701

Website: instagram.com/discgoround

HYPEBYKE

311 Peoples St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIDVj_0jISD0e400

HYPEBYKE is one of Corpus Christi's newest local businesses. Head to the city's downtown area and check out gear for bikers, new and experienced.

If you don't know anyone who's into biking, maybe this is Santa Claus' way of telling you to treat yourself.

Hours: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Contact: 361-944-6747

Website: hypebyke.com

Planted cctx

3847 S. Alameda St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPCxu_0jISD0e400

Getting a gift for those with a green thumb might be difficult — what plants do they not have?

Thankfully, Planted cctx owner Tina Turman knows everything about plants and is there to help pick the right plant for anyone — even those who usually kill every plant they have. There's even cute little cacti with tiny hats available to purchase.

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 361-238-6892

Website: plantedcctx.com

Royal 6 Shoe Company

3508 Leopard St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0UbZ_0jISD0e400

With the intention to revitalize Corpus Christi's Westside, Royal 6 Shoe Company wanted to provide affordable sneakers and clothes in a once bustling shopping center.

That sneakerhead who's on your list would definitely appreciate a new pair of Nikes, Pumas or Adidas.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Contact: 361-462-4476

Website: facebook.com/Royal6Shoes

Threads

4646 Everhart Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmiWH_0jISD0e400

For 11 years, Threads has been the go-to shop to purchase used clothing at an affordable price. While you're shopping for that special someone, try your hardest not to buy something for yourself too.

Not only does it sell clothes, but you will also find accessories, jewelry, shoes and purses.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Contact: 361-884-7323

Website: threadscorpuschristi.com

Tronix Repair & Games

10338 S. Padre Island Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMYkR_0jISD0e400

Gamers are easy to buy gifts for during the holiday season. All you have to do is check out Tronix Repair & Games to help you find the perfect new, or retro, video game.

For additional stocking stuffers, check out the Pokémon cards and Pop Funk figurines for sale.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Contact: 361-239-4277

Website: tronixcc.com

Wild Wolf Halloween Store

5417 S. Staples St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0styt8_0jISD0e400

You might be thinking a Halloween store isn't the best place to get winter holiday gifts, but looks can be deceiving. Not just a mask and costume shop, Wild Wolf sells home décor, accessories and home goods.

If you're unsure what to get that horror fanatic in your life, this is the best place to visit.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Contact: 361-480-9877

Website: facebook.com/Wildwolfhalloween

20/20 Vintage

423 Lomax St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ljtm_0jISD0e400

There's always that one person in your life that is hard to shop for.

Head to 20/20 Vintage in downtown Corpus Christi and find the most obscure and beautiful piece of art, outfit, jewelry or vintage treasure.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 361-244-2781

Website: instagram.com/2020_vintage

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Milky Coffee Bar: Owner hopes new café will be a 'safe place' for customers

More: Wallbangers set to move to Corpus Christi's Southside by end of 2022 with new concept

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Shop local: Here are 10 Coastal Bend mom and pop shops to visit for your holiday shopping

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

RHS grad excited to serve county

Dr. Jacob Cobb always wanted to come back home. Cobb will get the opportunity twice a month when he will be offering his obstetrician services at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic. “One of the goals I have always had was to get back close to home and serve...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MCALLEN, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy