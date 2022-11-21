Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Nonprofits send out thousands of meals for Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS — Trisha Williams is thankful for her independence this Thanksgiving. Nearly 30 years ago, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. “I felt vulnerable,” said Williams. “As I think anyone would when you're not able to be in control. When...
Spending on experiences expected to drive more holiday shopping this year
ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.
Thousands flock to state parks on free day
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, the day after Thanksgiving is a good day for a long walk in the woods. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made that option even more enticing. The DNR dropped the $7 per vehicle entrance fee to all state parks and recreation areas....
Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
Dozens gather in downtown MPLS for candlelight vigil to remember victims of Club Q shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Some members of the Twin Cities community stood in solidarity with the Club Q shooting victims and their loved ones Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil. Under a rainbow flag hung with pride, a symbol of unity waved above those standing together outside the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis.
Nellie's State Capitol statue now a reality
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nellie Stone Johnson has been gone for 20 years now, but on Monday, the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda was filled to overflowing with people who came to honor the iconic Minneapolis labor organizer and civil rights leader. "The state of Minnesota today was so enhanced...
COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
When 10M meals aren't enough: Childhood hunger nonprofit struggling to meet demand
RICHFIELD, Minn. — A $250 million fraud investigation into Feeding Our Future has fractured trust in efforts to feed hungry children across Minnesota, and it's having a chilling effect on a very critical time for a local non-profit that has quietly delivered 10 million meals to hungry kids, and counting.
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
St. Paul Public Schools vow not to invest in private prisons
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution saying the district "shall not invest in companies or funds that invest in companies that directly operate private prison facilities." Director Chauntyll Allen, who serves as the board's clerk, initiated the resolution. "I had found...
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
Minnesota State Fair holds $12 ticket sale on Tuesday only
ST PAUL, Minn. — As many Minnesotans will tell you, it's never to early to start planning for the next Minnesota State Fair. And the State Fair agrees as well, which is why you get a chance to get fair tickets for less than dinner and a movie. On...
Minnesota is the largest turkey producer of 2022
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Good news for Minnesotans prepping the Thanksgiving feast: The state is the leading producer of turkeys for 2022!. At just around 37.5 million turkeys, Minnesota ranked No. 1 among six states. North Carolina came in second with 28 million, followed by Arkansas at 27 million, Indiana at 20.5 million, Missouri at 17.5 million and Virginia at 14.6 million.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Jerry Hammer retires as Minnesota State Fair CEO
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Jerry Hammer — who has served as the CEO for the past 26 years — will retire from his role in the spring of 2023. Hammer has been the longest-serving chief executive in the 169-year-old institution’s...
'Gift to the community': Children's Minnesota celebrates new in-patient mental health unit
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time, Greg and Marissa Frankenfield are seeing what's become of their foundation's $1 million donation to Children's Minnesota. The facility's new mental health unit, set to open Nov. 29, is expected to serve around 1,000 kids and teens a year. The unit is a first — not just for the hospital — but the entire east metro.
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
People couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
