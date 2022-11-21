ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Nonprofits send out thousands of meals for Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS — Trisha Williams is thankful for her independence this Thanksgiving. Nearly 30 years ago, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. “I felt vulnerable,” said Williams. “As I think anyone would when you're not able to be in control. When...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Spending on experiences expected to drive more holiday shopping this year

ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Thousands flock to state parks on free day

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, the day after Thanksgiving is a good day for a long walk in the woods. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made that option even more enticing. The DNR dropped the $7 per vehicle entrance fee to all state parks and recreation areas....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nellie's State Capitol statue now a reality

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nellie Stone Johnson has been gone for 20 years now, but on Monday, the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda was filled to overflowing with people who came to honor the iconic Minneapolis labor organizer and civil rights leader. "The state of Minnesota today was so enhanced...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul Public Schools vow not to invest in private prisons

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution saying the district "shall not invest in companies or funds that invest in companies that directly operate private prison facilities." Director Chauntyll Allen, who serves as the board's clerk, initiated the resolution. "I had found...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota is the largest turkey producer of 2022

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Good news for Minnesotans prepping the Thanksgiving feast: The state is the leading producer of turkeys for 2022!. At just around 37.5 million turkeys, Minnesota ranked No. 1 among six states. North Carolina came in second with 28 million, followed by Arkansas at 27 million, Indiana at 20.5 million, Missouri at 17.5 million and Virginia at 14.6 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety

MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
MASON CITY, IA
KARE 11

Jerry Hammer retires as Minnesota State Fair CEO

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Jerry Hammer — who has served as the CEO for the past 26 years — will retire from his role in the spring of 2023. Hammer has been the longest-serving chief executive in the 169-year-old institution’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy