Here's how to watch Marching Mizzou in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

By Gabriela Velasquez, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

The University of Missouri's own Marching Mizzou is set to march in the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. Along the 2.5-mile route through the streets of Manhattan, the 350 band members will perform "Every True Son," "Fight Tiger," and "Missouri Waltz." And at Macy's Herald Square, they will perform "All I Wanna Do" by MU alumna Sheryl Crow .

Here's how and when to catch the band this holiday.

How to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and CBS from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time in all time zones. Streaming services that carry the channels such as Peacock (for NBC), YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.

More: Inside Marching Mizzou's prep for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

When will Marching Mizzou be on TV during the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Marching Mizzou will lead the Thanksgiving Day Parade — the first of the 12 bands chosen for the event to perform. The parade broadcast is slated to officially start at 9 a.m., but it's recommended that those wanting to see the Tigers tune in a bit earlier to be safe.

Who else will be performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Fans of balloons can expect to see familiar faces such as Pikachu and the Minions. This year, you can also expect to see a large, floating Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Lea Michele will be leading the cast of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl , and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks is also set to perform.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's how to watch Marching Mizzou in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

