FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
Fans did not like the Thanksgiving halftime show at Ford Field
The first half of action between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving was fun and crowd-pleasing. Then came the halftime show…. The performance by Bebe Rexha inside Ford Field was not well-received. Not by the fans in the stadium, who got to watch the backside of a stage concealed in a corner of the end zone with the performance strictly for television.
WLUC
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
WZZM 13
Caledonia ready for state championship trip to Ford Field
CALEDONIA, Mich — The high school football state championships are almost here, and the Caledonia Scots are ready for the big game at Ford Field. Caledonia is the first team from West Michigan to play in the Division 1 football state finals in 14 years, since Rockford did so in 2008.
Jump pass to remember: Bolles tops Raines, extends FHSAA final four football streak
The word came in for Kavon Miller, and he knew right away that his Friday night was about to get a lot more eventful. "When I heard it was the play coming, I was a little nervous, I'm not going to lie," Miller said. A cornerback, taking a snap on...
Clearwater Central Catholic returns to state semifinals
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Central Catholic coach Chris Harvey wasn’t planning on his star quarterback playing as many snaps on defense as he did against Carrollwood Day. Then again, after the first half of Friday’s Class 1M region final, it didn’t seem like the Marauders would need him to.
Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter, rallying past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102
7 Spartan players charged for tunnel incident with Michigan
Seven players from the Michigan State Spartans football team will face charges and indefinite suspensions from Spartans head coach Mel Tucker following a late-October altercation after a rivalry game with the Michigan Wolverines, according to multiple sources. “We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to...
