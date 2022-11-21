ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
Caledonia ready for state championship trip to Ford Field

CALEDONIA, Mich — The high school football state championships are almost here, and the Caledonia Scots are ready for the big game at Ford Field. Caledonia is the first team from West Michigan to play in the Division 1 football state finals in 14 years, since Rockford did so in 2008.
7 Spartan players charged for tunnel incident with Michigan

Seven players from the Michigan State Spartans football team will face charges and indefinite suspensions from Spartans head coach Mel Tucker following a late-October altercation after a rivalry game with the Michigan Wolverines, according to multiple sources. “We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to...
