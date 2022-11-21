ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Alabama Football: Iron Bowls are more predictable than not

College football rivalry games are often described by the old phrase ‘you can throw out the record books.’ For Alabama Football and Auburn, the old phrase applied in last season’s Iron Bowl. Going back to the 2010 game, what can most accurately be called fluke wins by Auburn have fueled the belief anything can happen in an Iron Bowl.
SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week

By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
The Tuscaloosa News

Was Pickens County football’s game-winning score really a TD? Watch here and decide yourself.

Pickens County football advanced to the Alabama high school football Super 7 Class 1A state championship with a walk-off touchdown, defeating Coosa Christian 44-40 in the semifinals round Friday night. Down two points and 21 yards from the endzone, Tornadoes quarterback Demarkus Giles scrambled right before about-facing and running left. Receiver Kemaurion Plott...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
