Read full article on original website
Related
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
CNET
3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
CNET
Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Invest in healthier gums this Black Friday—take 32% off the Waterpik Aquarius on Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is ADA certified for gum care and is $32 off this Black Friday—get it for $68.
"Our Parents Don't Get How Hard It Is": Millennial Homeowners Are Revealing How They Did It, And I Need To Lay Down For The Next Week
"I blew a disc out in my low back after working 18-20 hours a day, every day, for three weeks straight. It took about five years to settle a claim through Work Comp — and then I was able to use it to put a down payment on a house."
archiscene.net
Ceramic Tile Display An Example of Showroom Experience
Good retail is knowing how people live and shop, and therefore how we should sell. Today it is still amazing at times when we see people viewing retail only as the physical store. A store is not a place to buy stuff from. When it comes to the design industry, we are finally back to the fairs, from Salone del Mobile in Milano to Maison&Objet. In 2022 these events returned to the pre-pandemic levels. And the most successful exhibition booths and pavilions have massively changed the approach in the way they communicate with their visitors, customers as well as clients such as architects and interior designers.
Vegamour’s Hair Growth Serum Has Shoppers’ Jaws Dropping Over Its Incredible Results—& It’s 25% Off for a Few More Hours
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Growing up, I was blessed with thick hair. Without fail, whenever I’d get a haircut, hairdressers would comment on how lucky I was to have such a full head of hair. Of course, that was then and this is now. After being diagnosed with lupus in my mid 20s, medications that I’ve taken since then make it so my hair isn’t exactly the same as it was when I was a kid or teen. Needless to say, thinning hair is...
Comments / 1