Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
McKinney's city hall project to spur east side redevelopment
The new five-story city hall will feature community spaces, such as an outdoor plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction has officially started on McKinney’s new city hall, a complex that will be more than seven times the size of the existing facility and house nine city departments. City...
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions launches new resource-rich website
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions has launched a new website to provide information, resources and ways to give to the community. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions launched a new website in md-November that it hopes will act as a resource for residents and local organizations.
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
What’s next for Furst Ranch
After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
See 3 businesses that have opened in Lewisville, Coppell in November 2022
McLaren Automotive opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. (Courtesy McLaren Automotive) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in November. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Its menu items include coffee, cake and...
Conveyance plat for Frisco's The Link mixed-use development approved
Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for nearly 140 acres of The Link mixed-use development. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco’s Planning and Zoning commission approved a conveyance plat Nov. 21 for The Link mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of Legacy Drive and PGA Parkway.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know
Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
The Pandemic Revealed New Strategies to Help Tenants Avoid Evictions and Homelessness
Chantel Hardaway is a single mother of seven living in North Texas. On July 27, as she lay in a hospital after giving birth to a son, a Dallas County justice of the peace court took up her eviction case, and because she didn’t appear, the court ruled in the landlord’s favor.
Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell
Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
Law enforcement experts warn shoppers to be aware of surroundings
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Walmart shooting in Virginia has elevated concerns among some about the biggest retail shopping day of the year that's coming up. All eyes are on Black Friday sales, but law enforcement experts say your eyes should also be on your surroundings when you hit the stores and malls to shop this weekend. Diana Reyes says she's always been nervous when she goes out, even on routine trips like one on Wednesday to a West Dallas Walmart. "I'm the kind of person who's perpetually on alert I'm always looking at my surroundings I don't even like going to movie...
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
Lane closures planned on K, Municipal avenues in Plano
Construction on the K Avenue and Municipal Avenue railroad crossings is set to start Nov. 28. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) K Avenue and Municipal Avenue in Plano will be down to one lane of traffic in both directions at their railroad crossings for approximately two months starting Nov. 28, according to a news release from the city.
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX
Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano
SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
