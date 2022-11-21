NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Walmart shooting in Virginia has elevated concerns among some about the biggest retail shopping day of the year that's coming up. All eyes are on Black Friday sales, but law enforcement experts say your eyes should also be on your surroundings when you hit the stores and malls to shop this weekend. Diana Reyes says she's always been nervous when she goes out, even on routine trips like one on Wednesday to a West Dallas Walmart. "I'm the kind of person who's perpetually on alert I'm always looking at my surroundings I don't even like going to movie...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO