Richardson, TX

dallasexpress.com

Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas

A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What’s next for Furst Ranch

After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know

Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell

Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Law enforcement experts warn shoppers to be aware of surroundings

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Walmart shooting in Virginia has elevated concerns among some about the biggest retail shopping day of the year that's coming up. All eyes are on Black Friday sales, but law enforcement experts say your eyes should also be on your surroundings when you hit the stores and malls to shop this weekend. Diana Reyes says she's always been nervous when she goes out, even on routine trips like one on Wednesday to a West Dallas Walmart. "I'm the kind of person who's perpetually on alert I'm always looking at my surroundings I don't even like going to movie...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX

Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
DENTON, TX
North Dallas Gazette

SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano

SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

