Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Maryanne Mason, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Maryanne Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maryanne Mason died Wednesday at her residence.
KTLO
Michael ‘Tim’ Jones, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Michael “Tim” Jones of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tim Jones died Thursday at his residence.
KTLO
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mitchell was born on December 14, 1971, in Piggott, Arkansas, to William and Marilynn Wallace Purdom. He graduated from Piggot High School in Piggot, Arkansas. Mitchell was best known for his work with the Bridge of Hope Food Ministry at Engage Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Mountain Home NJROTC narrowly defeats Chaparral NJROTC
Mountain Home NJROTC edged out Chaparral NJROTC 889.3 to 878.4 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Mountain Home NJROTC was led by Chirstian Depoister who shot a 248.7 with contributing members of Prins Dylan, Johnathon Mason, and Faithann Hall. Mountain Home NJROTC finished the regular season in eleventh place, in the Elite Division with a 4-3 record and finished in second place in the Navy Jrotc Conference.
KTLO
Valley Springs to compete in Jammin’ for Jerseys
The Valley Springs High School basketball teams will be at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday for the start of Jammin’ for Jerseys. The Lady Tigers will face Mills at 5, and Valley Springs’ boys take on Maumelle at 7.
KTLO
Sandra Hammer, 64, Yellville (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Sandra Hammer of Yellville are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Sandra Hammer died Thursday in Yellville.
KTLO
Failure to register leads to arrest of Newton County man
A Newton County man has been arrested after failing to comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were looking for 49-year-old Eric Wade Hacker as a possible suspect for a recent break-in in the Marble Falls area. Authorities went to investigate a camper parked in a lot near The Hub Motel along Arkansas Highway 7 Spur, where they were advised the residence belonged to Hacker and his wife.
KTLO
Melbourne heads to Glen Rose for state quarterfinals
The postseason continues Friday for high school football in Arkansas, and Melbourne will have its first road test of the Class 3A State Playoffs. The Bearkatz will meet Glen Rose in the quarterfinals. Both teams entered the postseason as conference champions. Melbourne is currently 12-0 after beating Greenland last week....
KTLO
Call Chris Nosari today!
Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your home’s equity to improve your cash flow, consolidate high interest...
KTLO
Positive trends continue in Nov. for Baxter Co., City of MH sales tax
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continues to see positive trends in November. According to the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, Alma Clark, the city collected a total of $566,397 in sales tax revenue in November, which is an increase of 8.4% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $445,618, which is an increase of 8%.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
KTLO
Mountain Home FFA receives high honors at national competition
1st Row: Taylor Albright, Elly Dwyer, Kinsey Stem, Abby Dooley, Lilly Wood. 2nd Row: Kinsey Devine, Madison Hutson, Harrison Baker, Hannah Baker, Caroline Smith, Josie Kelly, Katie Lowe, Abby Taylor, Annie Williams, Hadleigh Baker, Brooke Hickes, Hannah Dooley, Kelsey Roach. 3rd Row: Mason Dismore, Stone Gregory, Lathe Parks, Emmanuel Westra,...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls falling at Salem
The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team suffered a loss on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell to Salem by a final of 56-39. Flippin’s boys suffered a 75-54 loss to Mountain View in the last game of Holiday Hoopsgiving at Bergman. Rilyn Robins led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Alex Glenn added 11. Flippin falls to 7-4 on the season.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTLO
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Laurelwood Homeowners Association
A boil order was issued Monday afternoon for the Laurelwood Homeowners Association in Baxter County for inadequate disinfectant levels and affects the entire system. All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for sending threatening messages to juvenile
A Stone County man has been arrested on charges of terroristic threatening. According to the probable cause affidavit, 20-year-old Toby Neil Cox was accused of sending threatening messages to a juvenile stating he would “stab them until they died.” The victim’s mother states Cox sent additional messages threatening to say he would pick up the child after he stabbed the mother.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
Comments / 0