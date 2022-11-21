ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign

The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts

New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs rumors: 2 free agent outfielders Chicago might take a flier on

The latest Chicago Cubs rumors link them to a pair of free agent outfielders the team could potentially buy low on and get a lot out of. The Chicago Cubs roster has plenty of room for improvement. Many of the offseason Cubs rumors have focused on shortstops. They’ve been linked as a possible destination to all of the big four as they were last winter when they sat on the sidelines instead.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going

In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
FanSided

Houston Astros almost sure to pursue several former Yankees

The Houston Astros could be bringing the New York Yankees over to Houston during this off-season as several players are on the market. Several former Yankees have officially hit the free agency market, and Houston is reportedly after quite a few of them. They’re ultimately looking to sign a left-handed outfielder, with Aaron Judge being the hottest commodity on the market.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy