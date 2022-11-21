Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts
New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
Cubs rumors: 2 free agent outfielders Chicago might take a flier on
The latest Chicago Cubs rumors link them to a pair of free agent outfielders the team could potentially buy low on and get a lot out of. The Chicago Cubs roster has plenty of room for improvement. Many of the offseason Cubs rumors have focused on shortstops. They’ve been linked as a possible destination to all of the big four as they were last winter when they sat on the sidelines instead.
Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going
In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
Cubs Rumors: Twins have made multiple offers to Carlos Correa
Plenty of doubt exists when it comes to the Cubs and the likelihood they land one of the four free agent shortstops available this winter. Whether it be Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa, all would be an upgrade to a roster in dire need of some star power.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Houston Astros almost sure to pursue several former Yankees
The Houston Astros could be bringing the New York Yankees over to Houston during this off-season as several players are on the market. Several former Yankees have officially hit the free agency market, and Houston is reportedly after quite a few of them. They’re ultimately looking to sign a left-handed outfielder, with Aaron Judge being the hottest commodity on the market.
2022 Bowman Chrome checklist features Yankees top prospect’s expensive first autograph
There’s no definitive word yet on whether Yankees top international signee Roderick Arias is the next Jasson Dominguez — heck, there’s no word yet on whether Dominguez himself is the Dominguez we thought he was — but one thing’s for certain: his first MLB-licensed baseball card is selling similarly.
