Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KAKE TV
Police investigate south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
KWCH.com
Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle involved in a carjacking and child abduction out of Wichita. A six-year-old girl was in the vehicle when the suspect stole it. She was not hurt. Oklahoma troopers made the traffic...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
Video: Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrests suspect in Kansas carjacking, abduction
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Sunday evening, just hours after he had allegedly stolen a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl inside it in Wichita, Kansas.
Cedric Lofton’s missing headstone and the slow road of justice
In a Wichita cemetery, an unmarked grave is decorated with flowers, pictures and stones that say, “We miss you.” This is where Cedric Lofton is buried. This weekend, as on most holidays, Lofton’s brother Mark Teetz will visit and remember his baby brother. Lofton was a 17-year-old...
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
blackchronicle.com
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
Man with gun arrested after trying to get into Derby school
A man is in custody after he tried to get into a Derby grade school. Police say he had a loaded gun.
KAKE TV
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
