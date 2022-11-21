ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
Ponca City News

Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
WICHITA, KS
blackchronicle.com

Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
TONKAWA, OK
KAKE TV

Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police

After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy