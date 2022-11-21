ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

AC Hotel Spartanburg takes art-in-hotels trend to a new level

It’s no accident that, when guests enter the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, they may feel as though they’re entering a museum. Sightlines are open and expansive, the eye naturally drawn to the artwork on the milled walls and the sculptures tucked in various corners or suspended from the ceiling.
SPARTANBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GAFFNEY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Gaffney focuses on DF, Clinton, Powdersville on each other

Gaffney (9-3) gets a visit from Dutch Fork Friday night in the High School Red Zone in the 5A upper state final. The Indians defeated the Silver Foxes for the 5A state championship last season but South Carolina High School League reclassification moved Dutch Fork back into the upper state. In the 3A upper state […]
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Why state Democrats were embarrassed at the polls

In the wake of the midterm elections, Furman University alumna and Professor of Politics and International Affairs Danielle Vinson ’89 speaks to Andy Brack for an article appearing in Statehouse Report. She said Joe Cunningham was the right kind of candidate for South Carolina governor, but he faced an uphill climb.
GREENVILLE, SC

