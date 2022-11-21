Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
lander.edu
Lander, Self Regional Celebrate Grand Opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center
More than 100 participants from Self Regional, Lander University and the surrounding Greenwood community gathered on the front lawn of what was formerly known as the American Legion Building Tuesday, Nov. 22, to watch as Lander and Self Regional began the next chapter of their decades long partnership. That building...
Spartanburg County, South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry
NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
CarolinaPower Donates 75 Turkeys to Help Feed Upstate South Carolina’s Homeless
CarolinaPower, together with its sister companies in the PPC Partners family, set a lofty goal early in the year to collectively perform at least “75 acts of kindness” in 2022 – part of a companywide, year-long celebration marking 75 years in business. Chris Moore, president of CarolinaPower,...
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
greenvillejournal.com
AC Hotel Spartanburg takes art-in-hotels trend to a new level
It’s no accident that, when guests enter the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, they may feel as though they’re entering a museum. Sightlines are open and expansive, the eye naturally drawn to the artwork on the milled walls and the sculptures tucked in various corners or suspended from the ceiling.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
WLTX.com
Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
Gaffney focuses on DF, Clinton, Powdersville on each other
Gaffney (9-3) gets a visit from Dutch Fork Friday night in the High School Red Zone in the 5A upper state final. The Indians defeated the Silver Foxes for the 5A state championship last season but South Carolina High School League reclassification moved Dutch Fork back into the upper state. In the 3A upper state […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
furman.edu
Why state Democrats were embarrassed at the polls
In the wake of the midterm elections, Furman University alumna and Professor of Politics and International Affairs Danielle Vinson ’89 speaks to Andy Brack for an article appearing in Statehouse Report. She said Joe Cunningham was the right kind of candidate for South Carolina governor, but he faced an uphill climb.
South Carolina tries to rebound vs. South Carolina Upstate
South Carolina headed to an in-state tournament, the Charleston Classic, riding high off a 2-0 start to the season. Four
