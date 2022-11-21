ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services

Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Luminate Leechburg event to kick off the holiday season. The...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bradford Woods man makes wood carvings from the heart

As a boy growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., Alfred Akner would patriotically carve model airplane kits. It’s what all of the kids did to pass the time during World War II, he said. But the hobby fell away when he was in high school. Then, close to 30 years ago, when he was close to retirement, Alfred realized he needed a pastime to “have in my back pocket.”
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27

Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Newton plans light-up night festivities on Nov. 26

Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors. The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15...
WEST NEWTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Small Business Saturday national movement gains momentum across region

On the Saturday after Black Friday across America, shopping small can lead to big gains for businesses and customers alike. Small Business Saturday is an annual post-holiday shopping day celebrated nationwide that encourages shoppers to buy from small, local community businesses. Created by American Express in 2010 during a nationwide...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend

The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

AAA honors McCandless, Northern Regional police

AAA East Central has honored the McCandless and Northern Regional police departments with 2022 Platinum awards for efforts to increase road safety. Northern Regional services the townships of Marshall, Pine and Richland and the borough of Bradford Woods. In total, 59 Western Pennsylvania departments received Platinum Awards, including Cranberry, Etna,...
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mandy Steele steps down as Fox Chapel councilwoman to take state House seat

Fox Chapel Councilwoman Mandy Steele has stepped down from her elected post to accept another one. Steele, a Democrat in her first term on council, defeated defeated Republican Ted Tomson of Fawn in the general election for the State House’s 33rd District. Steele, 44, will represent the newly drawn...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Community Library seeks board members

Hampton Community Library is seeking new members to serve on the board of trustees. No experience is necessary, just a desire to help shape the library for the future. Email a letter of interest to Erin Hasinger at hampton@hamptoncommunitylibrary.org by Dec. 18. Library programs include:. • Brrrr! It’s Cold Outside...
ALLISON PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New business brewing in Blawnox

A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
BLAWNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

SV: Cruce Brookins 56 run (run failed) BF: Trey Singleton 20 pass from Jaren Brickner (Da’ Sean Anderson pass from Brickner) SV: Brookins 53 run (A.J. Karstetter kick) SV: Donald Barksdale 53 interception return (Karstetter kick) BF: Da’ talian Beauford 2 run (run failed) SV: Brookins 5 run...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Sewickley council president responds to budget story

As president of Sewickley Borough Council, I am writing about the article published online Nov. 10 (and in print Nov. 17) “Sewickley officials pass preliminary budget without public input.”. Contrary to the eye-popping headline, Sewickley’s budget was developed, discussed and passed just as it always is — in a...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne

Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs

This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy