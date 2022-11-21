ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Texans to start Kyle Allen as new QB 1 against Dolphins

HOUSTON – The Texans switched quarterbacks Wednesday without any formal or public announcement, doing so through their actions and internal communication as Kyle Allen was simply inserted as the new starter with the first-team offense during practice as Davis Mills was benched, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. remains sidelined for Dolphins game

HOUSTON – Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is set to miss his second consecutive game due to a strained hamstring. The first-round draft pick and former consensus All-American from LSU has been sidelined at practice since last week and won’t play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Selected...
