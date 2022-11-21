Read full article on original website
FTX customers now target of phishing scams feigning to help recover funds
Singapore’s national police have alerted the public over a new scam circulating on the internet posing to help FTX victims recover their deposits. The police say it is a ruse to gain sensitive information from victims in a bid to defraud them. The scammers are allegedly using a website...
Scammers turn to KYC actors for hire to target Web3 investors: CertiK
With exit scams and rug pulls at unprecedented levels in the Web3 sector, investors are becoming more cautious about a project’s team and its background. However, CertiK found that scammers have found a backdoor and are hiring “professional KYC actors” to bypass regular verifications for as low as $8.
IPv6 and blockchain are restoring the end-to-end Internet model: Dr. Satya Gupta on CoinGeek Backstage
The era of IPv6 is upon us, and as the world adopts this new and advanced version of the Internet, India has emerged as the global leader in IPv6 adoption. Dr. Satya Gupta, the chairman of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, believes that India will cement its position as the global IPv6 leader, boosted by enabling regulations and the world’s second-highest population.
Is Teranode even real? Jake Jones discusses taking Bitcoin to unbounded scaling on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream
This week on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Bitcoin Association’s Jake Jones to talk about the plan to take Bitcoin to unbounded scaling, what’s happening in the BSV ecosystem, and more. A note about ‘proof of reserves’. Wuckert begins by mentioning the...
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
These crypto crashes benefit the BSV blockchain
The recent FTX debacle and the harsh crash of the BTC price draw attention to the person that predicted all of this for years. Dr. Craig Wright, the inventor of Bitcoin, warned the digital asset sphere of how corrupt and fake the “crypto industry” is. In an article from 2019 titled Crypto flim-flam, Dr. Wright stated:
Blockchain Council of the Philippines formed in bid to promote distributed ledger tech adoption
Key stakeholders in Philipinne’s Web3 space have banded together to create a new council for promoting blockchain technology in the country. The formation of the new council, named the “Blockchain Council of the Philippines,” was announced at a press conference at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay. Initial council members came from all sectors of the Web 3 industry in the Philippines, including RCBC Executive Vice President and FinTech Alliance Lito Villanueva, PruLife UK Director and FinTech Alliance trustee Ida Tiongson, and tech lawyer Mark Gorriceta.
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
Rad NFTV brings their NFT platform to BSV blockchain
Ever since I met Brooklyn Earick at AIBC Dubai this past March, the CMO of Rad NFTV, I’ve been a huge fan of both him as a person and the company he represents. Brooklyn is a down-to-earth kind of guy with unique experience under his belt, such as time working with NASA and a previous life as a popular electronic music DJ. After spending some time with Brooklyn, it is clear he understands the long-term value blockchain technology brings to the table vs. trying to make a quick buck in the short term.
Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy
Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
India: EDII partners with 2 blockchain institutes for certified blockchain startup program
The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has entered into a partnership with the Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) to offer blockchain technology training to citizens. In their announcement, the parties state that the partnership will offer lectures to participants with a scope on the...
Huobi launches new strategy for global expansion as it looks to compete with other exchanges
Digital asset exchange Huobi Global has unveiled a new roadmap for its international expansion focusing on Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. The company disclosed its plan via a press statement while revealing details of a name change. The press conference noted that the exchange will be ditching the tag ‘Global’...
India’s central bank to launch retail CBDC pilot in December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is eyeing a launch of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot in December following the success of a wholesale CBDC pilot, reports the Economic Times of India. India’s central bank is at the last stage of preparing for the rollout of the...
New York Attorney General seeks to ban retirement funds from investing in digital assets
The aftershocks of the FTX disaster continue to roll on. The latest tremor for the industry came on November 22, as New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James urged lawmakers to prohibit employer retirement plans and IRAs from investing in digital assets. In a letter to Congress, James proposes legislation...
Holiday shoppers look for ways to save money ahead fo Christmas Day
It's Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But, with inflation, people are changing the way they shop.
Bank of Jamaica extends eCurrency deal ahead of full-scale CBDC rollout
Central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure support provider eCurrency has announced the extension of its existing arrangement with the Bank of Jamaica for a full-scale rollout. Jamaica and eCurrency entered into a five-month partnership to explore a retail CBDC pilot known as JAM-DEX in August 2021. However, development into the...
Impossible to protect Singapore citizens from FTX fallout, central bank says
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it will not be possible for the central bank to protect local users from the harsh effects of FTX’s implosion. In a statement released on November 21, the banking regulator stated that it tried to salvage the situation for citizens but was blighted by jurisdictional issues.
