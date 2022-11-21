ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K

FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTO GALLERY: Natick Defeats Framingham 49-13

NATICK – It was all Natick on Thanksgiving. Natick junior Teddy Ferrucci ran for two touchdowns in the first half to give the Redhawks a 14-0 lead and it was all the team needed in a 49-13 victory over rival Framingham High. Natick had a 35-6 lead at halftime.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow

AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
AMHERST, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Flyers Hold Pep Rally at Bowditch Field

FRAMINGHAM – Thursday is the 118th meeting of Framingham High vs Natick High football. On Tuesday afternoon, Framingham High held a pep rally at Bowditch field with the football team, the state champion cheerleaders, and the Framingham High dance team. The MC for.the event was multi-sport athlete Jess Garcia.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98

Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98

NATICK – Viola T. (Carroll) Cole, 98 of Natick passed away on November 15, 2022. Daughter of the late John & Ellen Carroll, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cole, sister of the late Mary Carter of West Yarmouth, and John (Jay) Carroll of Milford. Viola leaves behind her son James Cole of Holliston, her daughter Judy Goss and her husband Darin of Natick, two wonderful and loving grandchildren Brendon Goss and Kristin Goss of Natick.
NATICK, MA
Joan M. (Crawford) Taves

Joan M. (Crawford) Taves

NATICK – Joan M. (Crawford) Taves of Natick passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on November 18, 2022. Born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late William L. Crawford and Agnes A. Bradley. Joan was the beloved wife of Emerson Taves, of whom she was married to for...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Laura A. (Conlon) Head

Laura A. (Conlon) Head

FRAMINGHAM – Laura A. (Conlon) Head passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday November 18, 2022. Laura was born in Framingham and is the daughter of the late Joseph P Conlon and Constance G. (Mears) Conlon of Framingham. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Head, sons Travis Conlon, Lucas Conlon and his fiancé Alexandria Krause all of Sterling, her brother Michael P. Conlon of Venice FL, late sister Karen E. (Conlon) Petro, sister Sharon F. (Conlon) Higgins and husband Walter C. Higgins of Millville, brother Timothy D. Conlon and wife Kelly A. Conlon of Rochester NY, sister Linda C (Conlon) Bates and husband William Bates of Summerville SC, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
William S. Quinn, 68

William S. Quinn, 68

FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party

FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Richard A. Goldman, 69

Richard A. Goldman, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
FRAMINGHAM, MA




Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

