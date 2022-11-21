Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K
FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
PHOTOS: State Champion Framingham High Marching Band at Thanksgiving Game
NATICK – In October, the Framingham High School marching band & color guard won its first-ever New England Scholastic Band Association championship. The Flyers won first place, and earned a platinum medal, with a score of 95.3. Framingham has only received a platinum medal once before, in 2019, said...
PHOTO GALLERY: Natick Defeats Framingham 49-13
NATICK – It was all Natick on Thanksgiving. Natick junior Teddy Ferrucci ran for two touchdowns in the first half to give the Redhawks a 14-0 lead and it was all the team needed in a 49-13 victory over rival Framingham High. Natick had a 35-6 lead at halftime.
MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
Natick Defeats Framingham on Thanksgiving
NATICK – The Redhawks easily defeated Framingham High on Thanksgiving in the 118th meeting of the two teams in football. Natick now leads the series 80-33-5. Natick finishes the season at 6-5. SOURCE will have more photos later.
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow
AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Flyers Hold Pep Rally at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Thursday is the 118th meeting of Framingham High vs Natick High football. On Tuesday afternoon, Framingham High held a pep rally at Bowditch field with the football team, the state champion cheerleaders, and the Framingham High dance team. The MC for.the event was multi-sport athlete Jess Garcia.
PHOTOS: Football & Cheer Seniors Honored Before Thanksgiving Game
NATICK – Before the start of the football game between Natick High and Framingham High this morning, November 24, senior cheerleaders and senior football players were honored. Today was the 118th meeting between Framingham High and Natick High, although during some of those years it was Natick High vs...
Sold Out 27th Annual Turkey Classic Road Race in Framingham Thanksgiving Morning
FRAMINGHAM — One thousand runners and walkers are expected to participate in the 27th Annual Turkey Classic 5K road race on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The race starts and ends at the Memorial Building. Start time is 8 a.m.. It is expected to be sunny and somewhat warm –...
Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98
NATICK – Viola T. (Carroll) Cole, 98 of Natick passed away on November 15, 2022. Daughter of the late John & Ellen Carroll, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cole, sister of the late Mary Carter of West Yarmouth, and John (Jay) Carroll of Milford. Viola leaves behind her son James Cole of Holliston, her daughter Judy Goss and her husband Darin of Natick, two wonderful and loving grandchildren Brendon Goss and Kristin Goss of Natick.
Joan M. (Crawford) Taves
NATICK – Joan M. (Crawford) Taves of Natick passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on November 18, 2022. Born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late William L. Crawford and Agnes A. Bradley. Joan was the beloved wife of Emerson Taves, of whom she was married to for...
How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
Laura A. (Conlon) Head
FRAMINGHAM – Laura A. (Conlon) Head passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday November 18, 2022. Laura was born in Framingham and is the daughter of the late Joseph P Conlon and Constance G. (Mears) Conlon of Framingham. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Head, sons Travis Conlon, Lucas Conlon and his fiancé Alexandria Krause all of Sterling, her brother Michael P. Conlon of Venice FL, late sister Karen E. (Conlon) Petro, sister Sharon F. (Conlon) Higgins and husband Walter C. Higgins of Millville, brother Timothy D. Conlon and wife Kelly A. Conlon of Rochester NY, sister Linda C (Conlon) Bates and husband William Bates of Summerville SC, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
William S. Quinn, 68
FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
MassDOT Announces Overnight Ramp Closures at 495/290 in Marlborough
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
Curtis Family Thanksgiving Has A Meal For Seniors & Disabled
FRAMINGHAM – The Curtis Family Thanksgiving has a hot turkey meal for you on Thanksgiving, if you are a senior, disabled, etc. Last year, more than 1,200 meals were delivered to the elderly, and families, on Thanksgiving, said Curtis Family Thanksgiving Director of Operations Diane Lynch. It was a...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Richard A. Goldman, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
Wayland Police Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People
WAYLAND – As part of Native American Heritage Month, Town of Wayland Acting Chief Ed Burman announced the Wayland Police Department unveiled its new badge, which honors Wayland and local Nipmuc Nation Native Americans, at a ceremony. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, members of the Wayland Police Department and Town...
