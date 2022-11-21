North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO