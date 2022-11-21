Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Victorian house tour, community Christmas celebrations, choral concert
• New Alexandria Center for Active Adults has bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the center, 207 W. Main St. Cost: $16, includes 16 bingo sheets. Specials available. Details: 724-668-7005. • Norwin Historical Society will sponsor a Homes for the Holidays House Tour, from 3:30 to 8 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shabbat morning services, Light Up Night events and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. First Friday Family Services, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Levin 1 Religious School students will lead. Oneg to follow. Religious school classroom day (in-person only), 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Luminate Leechburg event to kick off the holiday season. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Newton plans light-up night festivities on Nov. 26
Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors. The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout
The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Small Business Saturday national movement gains momentum across region
On the Saturday after Black Friday across America, shopping small can lead to big gains for businesses and customers alike. Small Business Saturday is an annual post-holiday shopping day celebrated nationwide that encourages shoppers to buy from small, local community businesses. Created by American Express in 2010 during a nationwide...
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New business brewing in Blawnox
A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs
This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
Far more than a D-Day survivor, Bill Tingle was (for starters) a scientist, musician, poet, cookbook author, great dad
In talking about the life of William “Bill” Tingle III, “Where do we start?” is not just a saying. His daughter, Susan Krumpe, asked that question herself as she remembered her father Friday. Bill Tingle was a soldier, a scientist, an inventor, a sailboat racer, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne
Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Sewickley council president responds to budget story
As president of Sewickley Borough Council, I am writing about the article published online Nov. 10 (and in print Nov. 17) “Sewickley officials pass preliminary budget without public input.”. Contrary to the eye-popping headline, Sewickley’s budget was developed, discussed and passed just as it always is — in a...
PA Mom Of Three Made Tragic Facebook Post The Day Before Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer On I-80
A 33-year-old woman who died in a crash into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania left a sad post on Facebook the day before she passed. Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, died from blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Clearfield County coroner's office.
