Chapel Hill, NC

Chansky’s Notebook: Expectations

These Tar Heels never really took anyone’s best shot a year ago. They weren’t the old Carolina that was at or near the top of college basketball with a Hall of Fame coach, and their uneven regular season left them on the outside of the NCAA bubble looking in. Then came the postseason, where every team gets every opponent’s best shot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Durham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DURHAM, NC
Missed Field Goals Doom UNC Football in Double-Overtime Loss

The UNC football team lost both its second straight regular-season game and its second straight game against NC State Friday night, putting a disappointing bow on what had been a promising year. Though the Tar Heels will still play in next weekend’s ACC Championship against Clemson, they will do so on a losing streak — falling 30-27 to the Wolfpack in double OT.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Men’s Basketball Loses Late Lead in Loss to Iowa State

It was a Black Friday to forget for UNC fans, to put it lightly. Mere minutes after the Carolina football team lost in double-overtime against NC State, the No. 1 men’s basketball team saw a late lead go up in smoke against Iowa State in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels led by eight points with 5:43 remaining, but the Cyclones closed the evening on a 21-8 run to clinch the upset win, 70-65.
AMES, IA
UNC Football vs. NC State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time

The UNC football team will try to end the regular season with a rivalry win Friday afternoon, taking on NC State in Kenan Stadium. Carolina is looking to avenge a heartbreaking defeat to the Wolfpack last season, in which NC State scored 13 points in the final two minutes to erase what had been a nine-point UNC lead.
RALEIGH, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Coach-Speak

Does Mack Brown like talking to the media? Sure seems like it. The Carolina football coach must spend more time in press conferences and interviews than any of his compatriots. And he does more of it than his first stint in Chapel Hill, when he gabbed a lot but didn’t show much of himself.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers

Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
DURHAM, NC
UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date

UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington gym teaches self defense for women

Pink & Fierce owner Shannon Marshall-Hughes punches a punching bag during class on Oct. 25. For Burlington resident Shannon Marshall-Hughes, Krav Maga is the key to unleashing her “inner lioness.” She opened Pink & Fierce, a women’s self-defense gym located in Burlington, to help other women do the same through martial arts.
BURLINGTON, NC

