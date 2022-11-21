With African American spending power at a record $1.6 trillion last year, the holidays are an excellent opportunity to circulate those dollars in our communities. It’s a chilly Monday morning and Brianna Downing, the owner of Stoop & Stank tees, is taking a walk around her Philadelphia neighborhood as her car warms up in her driveway. During the ten-minute stroll, she prays, breathes in the fresh air, and meditates. It’s part of her daily self care ritual. For this entrepreneur, who single-handedly runs an e-commerce business, multitasking is the name of the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO