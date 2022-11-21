Read full article on original website
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Hawkins Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night in Solano County. The incident occurred in the area of Hawkins and Clark roads and was first reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., according to the CHP. No additional information about the incident was immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 16 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day.
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
San Francisco’s Municipal Pier near Aquatic Park closed indefinitely
The pier has been in dire need of repair for some time.
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
Next time you visit this dentist's office, look up.
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you’ve taken in years
You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1. David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
Midcentury Modern San Francisco Home With Jaw-Dropping Views Quickly Sells
A one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in San Francisco designed for famed furniture designer Jules Heumann was sold after just 10 days on the market. The prized property perched above the city with astonishing views was snapped up at full price for $3,750,000 in a cash deal. The spectacular, trilevel beauty...
Coinbase CEO says he shuttered San Francisco offices because of ‘techlash’
Last year, the cryptocurrency exchange announced it was closing its San Francisco offices.
Long's 15 help Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — TJ Long's 15 points helped Fairfield defeat Towson 74-69 on Friday night. Long was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Stags (1-4). Caleb Fields shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Jake Wojcik was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with nine points.
Fairfield 74, Towson 69
FAIRFIELD (1-4) Cook 2-6 3-4 7, Jeanne-Rose 1-1 2-2 4, Fields 4-10 1-2 11, Leach 2-2 4-5 9, Long 6-11 0-0 15, Willis 2-3 2-3 7, Wojcik 3-8 0-0 9, Maidoh 3-5 1-2 7, Crisler 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 2-3 0-2 5. Totals 25-50 13-20 74. Halftime_Fairfield 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Towson...
