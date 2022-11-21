It's Not Just the U.S. Investing in Chips, and Investors Can Win Big Off the Trend

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss the numerous countries and companies that have recently announced investments in semiconductor solutions. Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could benefit from hardware and the considerable tailwind in the software market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 15, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.