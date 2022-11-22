Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland prepares for opening in Hibbing

HIBBING—There’s excitement in the air for the opening of the new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland location opening in Hibbing.

Located in the Greenhaven Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland is set to open on Monday, Nov. 28 and will serve youth from 6 to 18 (kindergarten through 12th grade) and “provide a safe, positive environment for youth to learn, grow, and just be a kid.”

“It’s about time—it’s been a long haul to get up and running but I’m glad we took the time to do it right,” Kelly Rundell, Director of the Hibbing Boys and Girls Club said.

Rundell said the program will be open year-round. Hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. on school days, and from 8 a.m. on non-school days and over the summer.

The Hibbing School District is supportive of the program and has generously allowed use of the space at Greenhaven as well as transportation to the program after school when school is in session, Rundell said. She noted transportation is not available to the program when school is not in session, and there is no transportation available at the end of the night.

There is a $20 registration fee, but no child is turned away for inability to pay.

The Hibbing branch plans to continue the Boys and Girls Club commitment to intentional programming that is the cornerstone of their clubs, it states in a press release.

“We’ll be doing all sorts of activities with the kids,” Rundell said in an email. “Our programming focuses on three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Character and Leadership, and Healthy Lifestyles. We’ll have time for kids to work on homework, they do crafts, and have open and structured gym time.”

Prior to being hired to her current position Rundell, a 2010 Hibbing High School graduate, taught environmental education and after school programs in Southeast Iowa for the past several years.

Rundell said she is hoping that the club will spend quite a bit of time outdoors, tapping into her experience with environmental education. She science, technology, engineer and math (STEM) and science, technology, education, art and math (STEAM) activities are a priority for the club.

“I’m working on creating STEM bins for free time,” Rundell explained. “These will be little bins with specific materials and tasks to be completed—like building a house out of Legos or exploring circuits with battery operated circuit building kits.”

They also plan to gauge where the kids’ interests are and then invite local professionals in those fields to talk with the kids and lead an activity about the topic.

The new club in Hibbing started with an exploratory task force and on Nov. 11, 2021, a formal agreement was signed putting the Hibbing Boys & Girls Club in a position to be a site under the direction of the Northland Chapter of the Boys & Girls Cub of America, joining established sites in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Coleraine, and Superior and a site and location were secured.

“Our Advisory Board has been working very hard to get this club up and running,” Rundell said. “At this time, they are applying for grants and accepting donations.”

The club is also looking to hire a part-time developmental director.

Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing is open and can be completed online at https://bgcnorth.force.com/portal/s/membership.

More information on the developmental director position and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland is available at bgcnorth.org.

The Minnesota Department of Education reports over 1,000 Hibbing students, or about 50 percent are eligible for free and reduced lunch, and nearly one in five families in Hibbing live below the poverty level, according to the press release. By the time these children reach sixth grade they have an average of 6,000 fewer hours of out-of-school learning time than their peers.

Since 1971, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland has been in the forefront of youth development in Duluth and the surrounding area, it states in the release.

“The mission of the Boys & Girls Club has never changed, even in times of crisis: to empower and inspire allyoung people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens. The clubs serve over 65,000 healthy meals and snacks, provide over 2,500 hours of tutoring and reach over 4,000 youth through memberships and community outreach programs.