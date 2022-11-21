ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs warns England of 'exciting' USMNT

Inter Miami and former England left-back Kieran Gibbs has warned his compatriots they'll face a 'tricky' game against an 'exciting' United States Men's National Team. The USMNT go head-to-head with the Three Lions in a key clash at Al Bayt Stadium following a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener on Monday - Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, thrashed Iran 6-2.
90min

Houston Dynamo sign goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell through 2024 MLS season

The Houston Dynamo have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of free agent Andrew Tarbell, the club announced Wednesday. Tarbell joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with Houston holding an option for one additional year. “Andrew is an experienced MLS goalkeeper who brings a winning...
HOUSTON, TX
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy