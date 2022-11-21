Read full article on original website
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
DC United sign former LAFC & Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller
DC United have completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Tyler Miller, the club announced Wednesday. Miller joins the Black and Red on a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 MLS season. “We are getting a proven MLS goalkeeper who has seven years of experience in this league,”...
Brazil predicted lineup vs Switzerland - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Switzerland.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Friday 25 November
How to watch the World Cup in the UK on Friday 25 November.
How to watch Argentina vs Mexico on TV & live stream
How to watch Argentina vs Mexico on TV and live streaming platforms.
Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs warns England of 'exciting' USMNT
Inter Miami and former England left-back Kieran Gibbs has warned his compatriots they'll face a 'tricky' game against an 'exciting' United States Men's National Team. The USMNT go head-to-head with the Three Lions in a key clash at Al Bayt Stadium following a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener on Monday - Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, thrashed Iran 6-2.
Houston Dynamo sign goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell through 2024 MLS season
The Houston Dynamo have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of free agent Andrew Tarbell, the club announced Wednesday. Tarbell joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with Houston holding an option for one additional year. “Andrew is an experienced MLS goalkeeper who brings a winning...
World Cup day 5 roundup: Brazil see off Serbia; Portugal & Switzerland win; Uruguay held
Rounding up day 5 of action from the World Cup.
Pedri sends teasing message to Real Madrid star about joining Barcelona
Pedri has fired a message to a Real Madrid forward about a possible move to Barcelona.
The best goals from round 1 of the World Cup group stages
The best goals from the first round of World Cup group stage fixtures.
England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Belgium vs Morocco - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Belgium's World Cup group game against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible to play Champions League football for a club he joins?
Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to play in the Champions League this season and the rules mean that he still has a chance if he joins the right team.
Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich - UWCL: Player ratings as Barca secure Camp Nou victory
Player ratings from Barcelona's Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.
Spain predicted lineup vs Germany - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Germany.
Twitter reacts as USMNT draws 0-0 against England
The United States men's national team drew 0-0 against England, earning a point to sit in third place of the Group B stand
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team.
