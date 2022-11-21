ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title outright with a 24-17 win on Friday. The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak. Iowa (7-5, 5-4) had its four-game winning streak snapped. Thompson threw touchdown passes of 87 and 18 yards to Trey Palmer in the first half and a 14-yarder to Marcus Washington in the third quarter as Nebraska built a 24-0 lead. Thompson completed 20 of 30 passes for 278 yards. Palmer had nine catches for 165 yards.
LINCOLN, NE
Tri-City Herald

Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders

After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy