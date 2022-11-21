Read full article on original website
Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Funding at $1.5B Valuation Despite FTX Crash
Matrixport already secured $50 million in funding. They are targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion, up from $1 billion in the last round. Crypto financial services company Matrixport is reportedly seeking $100 million in new financing at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Jihan Wu’s Singapore-based crypto lender reportedly already has...
FTX’s PR Agency Denies any Dealings Since Bankruptcy
FTX’s PR agency denies continuing to work with the company or Sam Bankman-Fried in a public statement given on Twitter. Upcoming DealBook Summit gives failed FTX founder a chance to speak publicly. Additionally, the community does not seem satisfied with PR announcements. FTX’s PR Agency M Group SC is...
FTX Executives, Sam Bankman-Fried, and His Parents Bought Bahamas Real Estate Worth Millions
FTX subsidiary FTX Property Holdings Ltd bought at least 19 luxurious properties in the Bahamas worth $121 million, according to Reuters. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, head of engineering Nishag Singh, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and FTX Property Holdings president Ryan Salame are among FTX executives that bought the properties. Bankman-Fried’s...
SBF Outlines Leverage in Letter of Apology to FTX Staff
SBF asserts that investors were poised to commit billions of dollars prior to the bankruptcy filing. It has come to light that SBF and other executives have been on a property shopping frenzy in The Bahamas. FTX had $60 billion in collateral and $2 billion in liabilities in the spring,...
Changpeng Zhao Deletes Doubtful Tweets About Coinbase BTC Holdings, Crypto Twitter Reacts
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has deleted his doubtful tweets about the validity of the Bitcoin (BTC) holdings of rival exchange Coinbase, sparking reactions from the crypto community on Twitter. CZ doubts Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings. In line with the exchanges embracing transparency, Coinbase Custody CEO Aaron Schnarch on Monday...
Is Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Possible?
Cryptocurrency mining is an incredibly energy-intensive process that jeopardizes governments’ capacity to minimize our reliance on climate-warming fossil fuels. The usage of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism in crypto was recently under fire from climate activists. It is also being scrutinized massively in the media for the enormous amounts of electric power to solve complicated problems, validate transactions, and issue new currency.
Metamask Owner ConsenSys Say They Collect Wallet Data, Users Outraged
ConsenSys’ Infura will now collect users’ IPs and wallet addresses;. Crypto users are outraged that Metamask is invading their privacy. Users are outraged after ConsenSys, a crucial infrastructure provider for the Ethereum blockchain, said they will collect data from Metamask users. ConsenSys was one of the key players...
Russia to Create a State Crypto Exchange: Monopoly in Sight?
The Russian parliament (State Duma) is working on a draft amendment to the Digital Financial Assets Law for the creation of a digital asset trading platform. The legislative reform will ratify the government’s measure to prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Russia’s State Duma will...
Top 10 Telegram Crypto Groups to Subscribe to in 2023
Although they initially faced regulatory roadblocks, Telegram crypto groups have become somewhat of suitable habitat for the nascent crypto industry. One of the most popular features that Telegram offers is “Channels,” which can broadcast messages to a virtually unlimited number of subscribers.This feature has made it possible for crypto to build a thriving macro-level community on the app. There are millions of crypto users right now who make use of Telegram exclusively to get trading signals.
2023: Key Year for Global Crypto Regulation?
After the collapse of FTX, the desire of global regulators to write new rules on the crypto market has been growing. The president of world securities regulator IOSCO, Jean-Paul Servais, considers it necessary to start the discussion on the subject. In his opinion, there are already financial principles and laws...
Top 5 Crypto Market-Making Firms
Market-makers are a vital part of the crypto ecosystem. They provide liquidity for both buyers and sellers, enable token issuers to increase market cap, drive high organic trading volumes, and make it easier for new and innovative projects to get off the ground. These firms are even more important now,...
‘Digital Silver’ Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 25% in a Day
Crypto markets are rallying today as traders reassess the risks of crypto asset management firm Genesis going under. Bitcoin (BTC) posted a 5% gain in the last 24 hours and traded above $16,000 after hitting its two-year low yesterday. However, the rally does not mean that traders are ready to...
Crypto Winter Has Institutional Investors Stacking Sats: Survey
Institutional investors are taking a long-term stance on crypto because they think it is here to stay. Some investors are taking advantage of the current crypto winter to educate themselves and lay the groundwork for the future. The case for investing in this new asset is constantly developing. Regulatory uncertainty...
Chiliz And Algorand Whales Seek Interest in BudBlockz
Cryptocurrencies have long surpassed the phase where they were considered too risky for investment. The key reasons behind their rising popularity include promising returns, enhanced data privacy, and limited interactions with third-party financial institutions like asset management companies and banks. Here’s why Chiliz (CHZ) and Algorand (ALGO) whales are switching to BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Chainalysis: FTX Crisis Comparatively Smaller Than Mt. Gox’s
Chainalysis concluded that FTX was a far lesser player in the cryptocurrency market than Mt. Gox was. The first Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox, crashed in 2014, yet crypto survived. “There’s no reason to think the industry can’t bounce back from this, stronger than ever.”. Chainalysis, a company that...
Ardana, a Decentralized Stablecoin Building on Cardano, Abruptly Halts Development
Ardana, a decentralized stablecoin ecosystem built on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, has been forced to halt development due to funding deficiencies and project timeline uncertainty. Ardana Stablecoin Halts Development. Ardana Labs, the team behind the decentralized exchange stable asset liquidity pool (dUSD) being built on the Cardano network, has announced...
