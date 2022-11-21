Although they initially faced regulatory roadblocks, Telegram crypto groups have become somewhat of suitable habitat for the nascent crypto industry. One of the most popular features that Telegram offers is “Channels,” which can broadcast messages to a virtually unlimited number of subscribers.This feature has made it possible for crypto to build a thriving macro-level community on the app. There are millions of crypto users right now who make use of Telegram exclusively to get trading signals.

17 HOURS AGO