Gary Weeks
4d ago
I used to travel alot for work I worked nights doing construction ín a lot of malls in the bay area I went to a Denny's for breakfast one morning felt so sorry for the waitress she was the only one there she was the cook cashier waitress and busing tables oh and dishwasher she got the best tip ever the one thing I got out of that was she was a dedicated employee something that's went away in the society today
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDianaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994DianaOakland, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SFGate
Midcentury Modern San Francisco Home With Jaw-Dropping Views Quickly Sells
A one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in San Francisco designed for famed furniture designer Jules Heumann was sold after just 10 days on the market. The prized property perched above the city with astonishing views was snapped up at full price for $3,750,000 in a cash deal. The spectacular, trilevel beauty...
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
Next time you visit this dentist's office, look up.
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
San Francisco may let police robots use lethal force
A new draft policy would, for the first time, allow the San Francisco Police Department's robots to use lethal force against suspects as a last-resort option.
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
Coinbase CEO says he shuttered San Francisco offices because of ‘techlash’
Last year, the cryptocurrency exchange announced it was closing its San Francisco offices.
San Francisco’s Municipal Pier near Aquatic Park closed indefinitely
The pier has been in dire need of repair for some time.
New public toilets debut in San Francisco with a futuristic modern look
It's the future of public toilets. These new restrooms are made up of stainless steel with an unusual texture - designed to defend again graffiti and other elements.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
SFGate
O' Come All Ye Faithful: Holiday Celebrations Around The Bay Area
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
California dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
