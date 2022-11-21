Rockville’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New “Luxury Treatment Center”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.

