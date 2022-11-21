ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New “Luxury Treatment Center”

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 1

Jonathan Zack
4d ago

so the potomac crew can go somewhere when they're falling down on troubled times. great. not really reflective on the rest of the county's population, but ok.

mocoshow.com

‘Shops at Travilah’ Will Consist of 5,681 SF Retail Establishment and 12,927 SF Daycare Center, If Approved

On December 1, 2022, the site plan for ‘Shops at Travilah’ will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Planning Board. Planning Board staff recommends “approval with conditions” heading into the meeting. The Application proposes to construct a 5,681 SF retail/service establishment and 12,927 SF daycare center (over 30 persons).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building

The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Stripe

Walter Reed Army Medical Center holds reunion

It was a bright warm day in October when the delayed reunion celebrating the Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) took place. Over two hundred people participate with name tags designating their time of service, ranging from the 1960’s thru to present time. The original WRAMC was closed in...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Takoma Park tenants buy apartment building with county assistance

A longtime tenants association in Takoma Park has purchased its apartment building at 112 Lee Avenue with assistance from public and private sources, under a model that County Executive Marc Elrich and other local elected officials can be replicated elsewhere. The Leeland Tenants Association, which represents the 15-unit building in...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Business Monthly

Dec .1: The Ale House reopens

The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget (November and December)

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Permanent Signage Up at Isaac’s Poultry Market in Gaithersburg; Targeting Late Winter Opening

Coming soon signage is up at Isaac’s Poultry Market at 12167 Darnestown Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Pizza Hut. The restaurant is being opened by Rob Gresham, a lifelong MoCo resident and the former Director of Operations at CAVA. The restaurant will feature American roasted chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. Issac’s is currently targeting a February opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Continued Concern for Missing Seventeen-Year-Old from Rockville

Per MCPD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center

A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DCist.com

Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes

Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
mocoshow.com

Rockville’s Spartan Medical Donates 700 Medical-Grade Survival Blankets and Other Medical Supplies to Ukraine People

“Send blankets . . . or we’ll freeze to death” was Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko’s blunt assessment of the coming winter. Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company headquartered at 1445 Research Blvd in Rockville, announced it has donated 700 Siren Survival Wraps and additional medical supplies to help Ukrainian civilians endure the alarmingly cold months ahead.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When

Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
mocoshow.com

Tobacco Hut is Coming to Muddy Branch Square

Tobacco Hut, a store that offers tobacco, vape, CBD, and other products, is coming to 872 Muddy Branch Rd in Muddy Branch Square. It’ll be moving in to the vacant space between Avis and Subway. Tobacco Hut joins the recently opened Jazzercise, and the coming soon Lum Thai and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

