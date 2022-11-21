Rockville’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New “Luxury Treatment Center”

Read full article on original website
Jonathan Zack
4d ago
so the potomac crew can go somewhere when they're falling down on troubled times. great. not really reflective on the rest of the county's population, but ok.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
mocoshow.com
‘Shops at Travilah’ Will Consist of 5,681 SF Retail Establishment and 12,927 SF Daycare Center, If Approved
On December 1, 2022, the site plan for ‘Shops at Travilah’ will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Planning Board. Planning Board staff recommends “approval with conditions” heading into the meeting. The Application proposes to construct a 5,681 SF retail/service establishment and 12,927 SF daycare center (over 30 persons).
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
mocoshow.com
Clark Construction & Federal Realty Tops Out Latest Component of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
Last week, Clark Construction Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust joined representatives from Choice Hotels, Sodexo, and design and trade partners to celebrate the topping out of 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building in North Bethesda, Maryland. . The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural...
mocoshow.com
Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
mocoshow.com
CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors
Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
mocoshow.com
Donations Still Being Accepted for Approximately 50 People, Including 10 Children, Affected by Explosion/Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP) is still collecting donations after approximately 50 people, including 10 children, from 25 families displaced (most of whom lost everything) one week ago after a fire & explosion on Quince Orchard Blvd, in Gaithersburg. Per Making Homes Possible (MHP): November 16 explosion and fire injured multiple...
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
Stripe
Walter Reed Army Medical Center holds reunion
It was a bright warm day in October when the delayed reunion celebrating the Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) took place. Over two hundred people participate with name tags designating their time of service, ranging from the 1960’s thru to present time. The original WRAMC was closed in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Takoma Park tenants buy apartment building with county assistance
A longtime tenants association in Takoma Park has purchased its apartment building at 112 Lee Avenue with assistance from public and private sources, under a model that County Executive Marc Elrich and other local elected officials can be replicated elsewhere. The Leeland Tenants Association, which represents the 15-unit building in...
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
mocoshow.com
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget (November and December)
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Permanent Signage Up at Isaac’s Poultry Market in Gaithersburg; Targeting Late Winter Opening
Coming soon signage is up at Isaac’s Poultry Market at 12167 Darnestown Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Pizza Hut. The restaurant is being opened by Rob Gresham, a lifelong MoCo resident and the former Director of Operations at CAVA. The restaurant will feature American roasted chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. Issac’s is currently targeting a February opening.
mocoshow.com
Continued Concern for Missing Seventeen-Year-Old from Rockville
Per MCPD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center
A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
DCist.com
Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes
Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Spartan Medical Donates 700 Medical-Grade Survival Blankets and Other Medical Supplies to Ukraine People
“Send blankets . . . or we’ll freeze to death” was Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko’s blunt assessment of the coming winter. Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company headquartered at 1445 Research Blvd in Rockville, announced it has donated 700 Siren Survival Wraps and additional medical supplies to help Ukrainian civilians endure the alarmingly cold months ahead.
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
mocoshow.com
Tobacco Hut is Coming to Muddy Branch Square
Tobacco Hut, a store that offers tobacco, vape, CBD, and other products, is coming to 872 Muddy Branch Rd in Muddy Branch Square. It’ll be moving in to the vacant space between Avis and Subway. Tobacco Hut joins the recently opened Jazzercise, and the coming soon Lum Thai and...
