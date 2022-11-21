Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
Previewing the Seattle Seahawks Offense
To sum up how people thought the Seattle Seahawks would perform on offense this season, all you had to do was bring up the quarterback situation. That's because the Seahawks would eventually land on the veteran Geno Smith after the team traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. Smith had previously...
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Can Chad Muma Change How Jacksonville Contains Lamar Jackson?
It is a tall task for any rookie to defend Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former MVP has made defenders look foolish week in and week out throughout his entire football-playing life. Naturally, asking a third-round pick in his first-career start to stop Jackson is like asking for the world.
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Texans vs. Dolphins Injury Update: Can Derek Stingley Jr. Play?
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is set to miss his second consecutive game due to a strained hamstring. The first-round draft pick and former consensus All-American from LSU has been sidelined at practice since last week and won't play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Selected third...
Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More
"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
The Seahawks’ plan for getting back to winning: Getting back to running Kenneth Walker
Will Dissly has an idea that might help the Seahawks get back to running the ball this weekend. “Yeah, I mean, we’ll play in America. It might help. I don’t know,” Seattle’s tight end said, joking. Yes, Seattle is back to playing in the United States...
3 Observations on Jaguars Claiming Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a much-needed addition earlier this week, claiming former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson after he was surprisingly waived. Henderson has appeared in 50 career games (28 starts) from 2019-22, all with the Rams. The fourth-year running back has rushed 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 TDs, including a career-high 688 yards in 2021. He scored eight TDs in 2021 – five rushing and three receiving.
CeeDee Lamb Stars; Cowboys Still ‘Need’ OBJ?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. And with Lamb’s help despite a sluggish start, the Cowboys got into their groove to win 28-20 and improve to 8-3. But two Lamb catches stole the...
Malcolm Rodriguez Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Player
The Detroit Lions still feel as if they are continuing to get better as a team, despite losing at Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive players, as he earned a 90.5 grade. Detroit's talented linebacker recorded 38 defensive snaps and secured...
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Greg Newsome Ruled out Second Straight Game With Concussion
Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newsome did not practice this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. The injury happened in practice in an unfortunate event. The good news for the Browns is that this is the only injury designation for this game, everyone who can play will play.
Report: Jets Bench Zach Wilson Ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not start Sunday’s game for the Jets against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During a Wednesday team meeting, Jets players were informed that Wilson will not...
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
