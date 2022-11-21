Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Get ready for waves of ice
Good Tuesday morning all people. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander listed here are rain is lengthy gone however the chilly arctic air is right here. We will get above freezing however simply barely as we speak with the north wind at 20 miles an hour. 37 will probably really feel like the teenagers and the twenties with the wind chills get ready as a result of we’ve got winter combine coming in tomorrow. Highs as we speak possibly some forties down south, however the remainder of us just about within the, within the 30s, so very chilly, blustery day colder tonight, lows down the one digits and the teenagers issue within the north winds 20 gusting to 30 windchills will drop down beneath zero, even 5 to 10 beneath counties highlighted blue. That’s a wind chill advisory one a.m. To 10 a.m. Not now get ready. We’re gonna have slightly winter combine displaying up out of southwestern Oklahoma by about dawn. But get ready. It’s a excessive likelihood of a winter combine. It could possibly be something, it could possibly be snow however principally sleet and freezing rain central and the japanese Oklahoma. I’ve that crimson blinking icon turned on as a result of of the influence to the roads and potential energy outages. Okay now I believe simply east of Okay, cc’s the very best ice accumulations on the timber and the ability traces. But that is solely our first wave, there’s one other wave on thursday. Make certain you tune in koto 5 news. Got a pair alternatives for you okay. Talking 9 a.m. And at 11 a.m. To our lengthy newscast. I’ll be right here. I’ll have your winter storm outlook. I’ll present you the way a lot ice sleet and snow to anticipate with the storm complete and when our temperatures lastly get above freezing, you may need to attend until the weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Rain showers through Thanksgiving morning; Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — This afternoon and night, just a few gentle remoted showers and sprinkles will likely be attainable. Temperatures will maintain regular within the low/mid 50s. Some of us could have higher 50s. South winds 10-15 mph. Rain probabilities will improve tonight with showers and even just a...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Producing Strong Winds, Rain
Update 10/24/2022 at 2:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee County till 2:15 p.m. The NWS stated this storm is close to Scraper, Okla., and is transferring east at 30 MPH. 60 MPH wind gusts have been indicated on radar and Meteorologist Travis Meyer stated the...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s your Thanksgiving holiday forecast
Despite the a lot colder-than-average temperatures we had final week throughout Oklahoma, it appears like we’ll luck out as soon as once more this yr with some reasonably comfy temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. A chilly entrance continues to be forecast to go via the area, however there isn’t as deep an extent of chilly air behind it.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
blackchronicle.com
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
blackchronicle.com
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA – Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled as much as thirtieth Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and seven a.m. Officials have been readily available to welcome the vacationers and usher them to a...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
blackchronicle.com
Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash – WSB-TV Channel 2
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies launched the identities of the woman and youngster killed in a wrong-way crash. Bibb County Sheriff officers stated the crash occurred round 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was touring north in the southbound lanes close to the Bass Road ramp.
blackchronicle.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
blackchronicle.com
Texas DSHS Reducing COVID Reporting to Once Per Week – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
As the nation continues to transfer into the subsequent section of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of State Health Services says they’re altering the frequency of their reporting. Starting subsequent week, the DSHS will scale back their case experiences to as soon as per week on Wednesdays. The...
blackchronicle.com
20221122 State of Florida Urges President to Extend 100% Federal Cost-Share for Public Assistance from Hurricane Ian Impacts
~ State of Florida awaits choice on request despatched to the President on October 31, 2022, to lengthen the 100% federal cost-share for Public Assistance Categories A and B ~. The State of Florida requested a further 30-day extension of 100% federal cost-share for Public Assistance Categories A and B (particles elimination and emergency protecting measures) which might lengthen the fee share by means of January 19, 2023. This follows the state’s October 31, 2022, request of a 30-day extension by means of December 21, 2022, which remains to be awaiting motion by the President.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
blackchronicle.com
UPDATED: Suspect in Lacey slayings arrested in Florida | National News
Nov. 22—LACEY — The suspect in the execution-style murders of 4 folks at a marijuana develop operation close to Lacey has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in an e-mail launched Tuesday night that the person, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested simply after 4 p.m. central time with out incident by Miami Beach (Fla.) Police Department officers.
blackchronicle.com
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
blackchronicle.com
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
blackchronicle.com
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty fortunate dogs flew midway throughout the nation to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are actually up for adoption on the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They got here from rural areas of Texas the place shelters aren’t in good situations for the canines.
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
Comments / 0