Good Tuesday morning all people. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander listed here are rain is lengthy gone however the chilly arctic air is right here. We will get above freezing however simply barely as we speak with the north wind at 20 miles an hour. 37 will probably really feel like the teenagers and the twenties with the wind chills get ready as a result of we’ve got winter combine coming in tomorrow. Highs as we speak possibly some forties down south, however the remainder of us just about within the, within the 30s, so very chilly, blustery day colder tonight, lows down the one digits and the teenagers issue within the north winds 20 gusting to 30 windchills will drop down beneath zero, even 5 to 10 beneath counties highlighted blue. That’s a wind chill advisory one a.m. To 10 a.m. Not now get ready. We’re gonna have slightly winter combine displaying up out of southwestern Oklahoma by about dawn. But get ready. It’s a excessive likelihood of a winter combine. It could possibly be something, it could possibly be snow however principally sleet and freezing rain central and the japanese Oklahoma. I’ve that crimson blinking icon turned on as a result of of the influence to the roads and potential energy outages. Okay now I believe simply east of Okay, cc’s the very best ice accumulations on the timber and the ability traces. But that is solely our first wave, there’s one other wave on thursday. Make certain you tune in koto 5 news. Got a pair alternatives for you okay. Talking 9 a.m. And at 11 a.m. To our lengthy newscast. I’ll be right here. I’ll have your winter storm outlook. I’ll present you the way a lot ice sleet and snow to anticipate with the storm complete and when our temperatures lastly get above freezing, you may need to attend until the weekend.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO