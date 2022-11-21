Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
ringsidenews.com
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
ringsidenews.com
Toni Storm Shows Off Nasty Face Injury After AEW Full Gear
Toni Storm made her way to AEW after a disappointing run on the WWE main roster. She certainly had a solid run as the Interim AEW Women’s Champion, but that saw it end at Full Gear. She also showed off her nasty wounds after the event. Toni Storm defended...
ringsidenews.com
House Of Black Returns During AEW Dynamite This Week
The House of Black were last together at the All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, 2022. The group disappeared after Malakai Black took a hiatus from the promotion to focus on his mental health. Tonight, the group finally returned to AEW. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King returned...
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
ringsidenews.com
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
ringsidenews.com
KENTA Responds To Kenny Omega Thanking Him For The GTS
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks faced Death Triangle in the second match of the best-of-seven series. The venue for the bout was Chicago which is also CM Punk’s hometown. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the crowd was hostile toward The Elite. The Elite played...
ringsidenews.com
Dijak’s First Remarks After WWE NXT Return
Dominik Dijakovic had a decent run in NXT, but that was all thrown out of the window after his main roster debut. He was known as T-Bar on the main roster and had an abysmal run on the main roster, followed by Retribution’s breakup. After a lot of teases, he finally returned to NXT this week, and it looks like he won’t be ignored this time around.
ringsidenews.com
The Elite Takes Major Dig At CM Punk During AEW Dynamite
The Elite may have returned to AEW, but that doesn’t mean they have forgotten the person who put them out of action in the first place. Tonight, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took a major shot at the man they brawled with at All Out, CM Punk. The...
ringsidenews.com
Kenny Omega Wants Fans To Let Go Of AEW All Out Brawl
CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. It opened up a can of worms and the effects of his actions are still being felt even now. It has been over two months since the incident and now Kenny Omega simply wants fans to move on from it.
ringsidenews.com
Aliyah Says She Misses Wrestling After Not Competing Since September
Aliyah was eventually called up to the main roster after spending 7 years in NXT. She had a few brief television appearances, and a short run as 1/2 of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. She did, however, recently address that she hasn’t wrestled since September and that she is certainly missing it.
ringsidenews.com
Dante Martin Is ‘Doing Fine’ After Recent Injury Scare
Dante Martin has earned himself a place in the AEW roster as he is one of the most exciting stars in the company right now. He also had an injury scare during the latest AEW Rampage tapings. Thankfully, he seems to be doing alright, judging by what Anthony Bowens said.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Blasts Fan For Calling AEW ‘Amateur Hour’
Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling world for over thirty years now. His experience in the business is certainly valueable and this is especially true in AEW. In fact, he blasted a fan who insulted AEW. The Wizard is very visible as one of the biggest stars...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Drags Hulk Hogan With Scathing Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan remains one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. However, his troubled past concerning racism has ultimately led to his downfall. The Iron Sheik is always going after Hogan and he did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s Fiancée Isn’t Thankful For His AEW World Title Win In Hilarious Tweet
MJF captured the richest prize in AEW when he pinned Jon Moxley for the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022. The Devil Himself is over the moon following his big win and wants his loved ones to address him with a new name. MJF’s...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Fires Back At Conor McGregor’s Shot In Brutal Fashion
MJF is no stranger to controversy, and he is also not afraid to rack up new enemies along the way. The AEW World Champion recently got in a little online back-and-forth with Paddy Pimblett, and that caused a lot of attention. After threatening to invade a UFC 282 event, MJF...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Refers To Conor McGregor As ‘Mid’ In Deleted Tweet
MJF didn’t make it to AEW Dynamite this week. That didn’t stop the Salt of the Earth from starting a little crap online. MJF and Conor McGregor now have beef. This started as McGregor defended Paddy Pimblett after MJF threatened to show up and business at a UFC event. Notorious then said he doesn’t know who MJF is.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
Comments / 0