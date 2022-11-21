Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Rivals to kidney donor: Friendship between Auburn fan and Alabama fan provided opportunity for life-saving kidney transplant
The football teams of Auburn University and the University of Alabama have been archrivals for nearly 129 years. The first Iron Bowl game was held in 1893 in Birmingham, which Auburn won 32-22, and since then fans on both sides have shown their passion for their team and resentment for the other.
‘House money’: Auburn playing with nothing to lose ahead of Iron Bowl
Colby Wooden said it with a smile — Auburn knows it’s playing with “house money” this weekend. “We know nobody gives us a chance in hell to win this,” Wooden said. “ … We’re going to be able to play loose, free. It’s just being able to play free. We know that our backs are against the wall, which historically tells us that’s when Auburn performs (at) its best.”
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Alabama
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Alabama, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How could Auburn pull the upset over Alabama?. JUSTIN LEE: If the defensive line plays out of its...
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams sees off veterans at start of annual Iron Ruck
Auburn interim head football coach Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa. Each year, student veterans, veteran alumni and ROTC from both Auburn and Alabama hike from...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Iron Ruck march from Auburn to Tuscaloosa raises awareness for veteran suicide ahead of Iron Bowl
Football rivalries often push people apart. But in the case of the Student Veterans Associations at Auburn University and the University of Alabama, the biggest game in the state is bringing people together for a good cause. Every Iron Bowl since 2018, student veterans, veteran alumni, and ROTC from the...
Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 6 in CGN preseason rankings
Auburn has a nationals-caliber team again according to one early college gymnastics poll. Auburn is ranked No. 6 in the new preseason poll released by College Gym News on Friday, which compiles votes from the analysts and writers who contribute to the site. Auburn is ranked third among SEC teams...
Robby Ashford doing ‘whatever I can’ to help Auburn in late stretch
Robby Ashford said he’s excited heading into his first Iron Bowl week, and deservedly so. The Auburn quarterback grew up an Auburn fan in a family littered with Alabama faithful, most notably with a brother-in-law in former Alabama great Damion Square. “It’s been good just to see just how...
No. 8 Alabama, Auburn play for bragging rights, bowls
Alabama can lock up another 10-win season. Auburn is targeting bowl eligibility and a happy ending to a trying season. But this Iron Bowl, more than most in recent memory, is primarily about the year’s worth of bragging rights that comes with a win. Typically, that’s enough. The...
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The lone Boise transplant still around, Jeff Schmedding has seen his defense thrive in recent games
It was a chance to work with interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, and spread his message, Auburn’s defensive coordinator said Monday. “(It’s the) same thing we talked about with the players,” Schmedding said. “You can choose to point fingers, you can choose to split, but if you want to be successful, you have to come together as a team and fight.”
Tide, Tigers set for rivalry game
One of college football’s greatest rivalries will play its 87th edition as Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts the annual clash between Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have each dealt with turmoil in 2022. Yet, roller-coaster seasons can end on a high note with a win in the Iron Bowl.
PHOTOS: Operation Iron Ruck 2022
Veterans representing Auburn University and the University of Alabama depart Jordan-Hare Stadium for their hike to Bryant-Denny Stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The marchers are carrying game balls that they will deliver to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Nearly 20 local restaurants and businesses team up to feed Thanksgiving meals to first responders
William Schwenk, owner of Above and Beyond Catering in Opelika, said he felt called to do something to honor and remember Lorna Roberts, who passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 65. She was a member of Airview Church of God in Opelika, a board member of East Alabama FCA and her late husband, Don, was an educator at Opelika High School and Lee-Scott Academy.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (1) update to this series since Updated 30 min ago. Fred Mack WilliamsJanuary 29, 1949 - November 16, 2022Funeral service for Fred Williams, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday,…
Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament
The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
