Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Walmart Killer Bought Gun Just House Before Slaughter
The 31-year-old Walmart supervisor who killed six coworkers at his Virginia store legally purchased the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, just hours before the attack, and left behind a note in which he criticized his fellow employees for ridiculing him. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Andre Bing wrote, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan…My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Survivors of the shooting claimed that Bing had a reputation for being difficult and hostile, and that he appeared to specifically target certain individuals. While it’s not clear when Bing penned the note, he reportedly died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the crime.Read it at AP News
