A team of scientists will travel to the bottom of the world this week to search for the oldest ice on the planet. The Center for Oldest Ice Exploration hopes the trip to Antarctica will unearth one long, unbroken segment of ice that’s been continuously freezing for the last 1.5 million years. If they’re lucky, they might also find other smaller, older ice samples that could be up to 5 million years old.

2 DAYS AGO