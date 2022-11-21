Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Noncommittal on Playing in Bowl Game
The most resounding question surrounding the Texas Longhorns after Friday's 38-27 home win over the Baylor Bears is whether or not they'll be able to qualify for the Big 12 title game pending the results of Saturday's matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. But weighing equally...
Report: Nebraska Has “Zeroed In” On Former Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule
As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Nebraska has “zeroed in” on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to be its next head coach and the two sides are working to finalize a deal in the coming days. The 47-year-old Rhule was fired by the Panthers...
‘We All Have To Play Better’: Brandon Cooks Takes Accountability Following Texans QB Change
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With...
Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
As if the stakes weren't high enough, more than 50 of the nation's top-rated prospects are expected to be on campus for Saturday's tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. That includes more than a dozen commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, as well as...
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.
Justin Fields Questionable for Game with Jets
The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff. Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50. The team could come...
2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina
According to 247Sports' National Analyst Brian Dohn, 2023 wideout Zion Fowler is working to set up an official visit to Chapel Hill. Fowler, a three-star recruit out of Jersey City, decommited from Pittsburgh last week after a year-long pledge to the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher is rated as the...
Broncos HC Explains Disappearance of TE Greg Dulcich in Offense
Only late last week, Denver Broncos fans saw QBs coach Klint Kubiak enter the mix to take over play-calling after head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquished the duties. Shortly afterward, the Broncos unsurprisingly waived embattled, fumble-prone running back Melvin Gordon. Considering all of Denver's offensive faux pas, the failure to involve...
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
